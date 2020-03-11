Election Day updates: Millions of Texans have already cast their ballots. How many more will turn out Tuesday?

WFAA is providing updates all day long as the final voters head to the polls.

Editor's Note: This story will be continuously updated on Election Day. Scroll to the bottom of this article for links to resources and other information for voters.

Election Day is here.

Polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., they must be allowed to vote, according to Texas law.

Millions have already cast their ballots across Texas during early voting, whether in-person or by mail, but more voters are still expected to turn out on Election Day itself to vote in the 2020 general election.

WFAA will begin live digital coverage on wfaa.com, the WFAA app and YouTube at 6:45 p.m. as polls begin to close and results start to come in. It's important to remember results could be delayed this year due to the pandemic.

Counties across the state saw record levels of early vote turnout, with the state itself already surpassing the total number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

In Collin County, more than 69% of all registered voters cast a ballot during early voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State. That was the highest voter turnout rate for any county across the state by the end of the early voting period.

Denton County had a similarly high number at more than 67%, while Tarrant County reported more than 60% and Dallas County trailed at 57%.

Dallas County has the largest total number of registered voters of the four, with 1,398,469 people registered, placing it behind only Harris County across Texas.

Harris County has 2,480,522 registered voters, of which nearly 58% had cast a ballot by the end of the early voting period.

More than 57% of Texas' more than 16.9 million voters cast their ballots during early voting. That means about 7.2 million Texans have yet to vote.

If you're one of those who has yet to cast your ballot, or if you have a concern about your mail-in ballot, below are a number of links with useful information about the process and other resources.

Have an election concern or tip? Contact WFAA on Facebook, Twitter or by text at 214-977-6028.

