Who's on the ballot in Tarrant County?
From national and statewide races, to the vote for the Tarrant County sheriff and constables, here is who's on the ballot.
There are several local elections in Tarrant County, including the race for the sheriff and constables.
There are also 11 state House races and two state Senate races in Tarrant County.
Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
There are plenty of candidates on the ballot beyond the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Below is a look at who's on the ballots for voters in Tarrant County. To find which races apply to you, fill out the information on the Tarrant County Elections Voter Lookup page here.
Want to find ballot information for a different county? Click here.
Chapter one: National seats
Texas has voted reliably Republican, particularly in presidential races, for decades. In 2016, President Donald Trump won by nine points in Texas. But for the previous 20 years, Republican presidential candidates have won by double digits. In 2012, Mitt Romney won Texas by 17 points.
Democrats believe Texas has turned into a battleground state, and some Republicans agree.
U.S. President
The last one-term president was George H.W. Bush, who lost in 1992 to Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Donald Trump is running for re-election.
Republican candidate: Donald J. Trump
Democratic candidate: Joseph R. Biden
Libertarian candidate: Jo Jorgensen
Green Party candidate: Howie Hawkins
U.S. Senate
Republicans now hold the Senate 53-47. Democrats must gain at least three seats to win control, or four if President Donald Trump is reelected and Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie.
Republican candidate: Sen. John Cornyn
John Cornyn is running for a fourth term on the U.S. Senate. Cornyn is a former Texas attorney general and a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court. He was first elected to statewide office in 1990 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. Among Cornyn’s priorities is ending human trafficking. He has sponsored several anti-trafficking acts in the Senate. Click here to learn more about Cornyn’s campaign.
Democratic candidate: MJ Hegar
Hegar is a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force, her campaign website explains. She received a Purple Heart after she was injured by enemy gunfire when her helicopter was destroyed by the Taliban. Among her platforms, Hegar believes the country needs a "public health insurance option" to make Medicare available to all, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more about Hegar's campaign.
U.S. House
In the 435-member House, Democrats are defending the majority. Republicans hold 197 House seats and need 218 to win control.
U.S. House District 6
District 6 covers portions of Arlington, Burleson, Corsicana, Ennis, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Midlothian and Waxahachie, among other cities. It stretches over Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant Counties. Ron Wright is the incumbent.
Republican candidate: Ron Wright
Wright was first elected to represent the district in 2018 with 53.1% of the vote. A sixth-generation resident of Tarrant County, he served on Arlington's City Council from 2000 to 2008 and replaced Betsy Price as the county's Tax Assessor-Collector in 2011 before being elected to the seat in 2012 and again in 2016. Wright wants to see comprehensive tax reform to simplify the tax code, with tax cuts for the middle class, according to his campaign website. He supports school vouchers and "autonomy for local school districts." He opposes abortion and government support of Planned Parenthood. Click here to learn more about Wright's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Stephen Daniel
The first in his family to graduate from college, Daniel is a North Texas native who as a lawyer "takes on insurance companies and pharmaceutical corporations," according to his campaign website. Daniel wants to keep pre-existing conditions covered and lower prescription drug prices. He also believes "decisions about a woman's health are between her and her doctor." He supports extending unemployment benefits and providing family leave during the pandemic. A gun owner himself, he supports universal background checks and preventing people convicted of domestic violence from owning one. Click here to learn more about Daniel's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Melanie Black
U.S. House District 12
District 12 covers parts of Benbrook, Fort Worth, Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Saginaw and Weatherford, among other towns and cities. The district includes Parker, Tarrant and Wise counties. Kay Granger is the incumbent.
Republican candidate: Kay Granger
Granger is running for re-election to the seat after she won a tough primary earlier this year. She has represented the district since 1997 and was re-elected in 2018 with 64.3% of the vote. She is the first and, so far, only Republican woman to represent Texas in the U.S. House, her website says. Granger currently serves as the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee and was previously the chairwoman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, among other roles. She said it was her "top priority to address the readiness crisis in our military" during her time on the subcommittee and supports having a "robust military capability" for both the U.S. and its allies, according to her website, with national and global security being some of her biggest concerns. Granger opposes the Affordable Care Act and instead supports funding community health centers and providing tax credits for the purchase of health insurance. Click here to learn more about Granger's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Lisa Welch
A college professor who teaches human anatomy and physiology, Welch describes herself on her campaign website as a candidate standing in the way of attacks against science, women's reproductive health and health care. Welch wants to expand the Affordable Care Act to include a public option and allow Medicare and Medicaid to be able to negotiate drug prices. She also believes health education needs to be improved in schools and more educational opportunities should be available to medical professionals. Welch supports re-entering the Paris climate agreement. She also supports term limits, fiscal responsibility and criminal justice reform. Click here to learn more about Welch's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Trey Holcomb
U.S. House District 24
This district, which includes DFW Airport, includes parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. All of Addison, Bedford, Carrollton, Colleyville, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Grapevine, Hebron, Hurst and Southlake are in District 24. Republican incumbent Kenny Marchant is not running for re-election.
Republican candidate: Beth Van Duyne
Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving. She endorsed Trump during the 2016 election and was appointed as a regional administrator for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Van Duyne says she wants to combat a rise in socialism and curb illegal immigration. Click here to learn more about Van Duyne's campaign.
Democratic Candidate: Candace Valenzuela
Valenzuela is a trustee on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District board. She hopes to flip the Republican seat and become the first Black Latina in Congress. Valenzuela says she would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Click here to learn more about Valenzuela's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Darren Hamilton
Independent candidate: Steve Kuzmich
Independent candidate: Mark Bauer
U.S. House District 25
District 25 stretches all the way from Tarrant County down to Travis County and beyond, covering parts of Bell, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Johnson, Lampasas and Somervell Counties as well. Cities in the district include Austin, Burleson, Cleburne, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen and Stephenville, among others. Roger Williams is the incumbent.
Republican candidate: Roger Williams
Williams has represented the district since 2012. In 2018, he was re-elected with 53.6% of the vote against Julie Oliver, who is running against him again this year. The representative gained national attention earlier this year after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused him of joining in with Rep. Ted Yoho's alleged harassment of her on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. In recent days, the Houston Chronicle reported he "pressured a bank to help out a top donor," according to court records. His is a former Texas Christian University baseball coach who also served as the Texas Secretary of State before he was elected to his seat. He currently serves on multiple subcommittees of the House Financial Services Committee and describes himself as someone who brings a "huge business background" perspective to government. Click here to learn more about Williams' campaign.
Democratic candidate: Julie Oliver
Oliver was born in South Oak Cliff and grew up in a small town before she dropped out of school, lived in abandoned buildings and became pregnant at 17. She then finished high school and put herself through college and law school while caring for her baby daughter, according to her website. She since worked in health care finance and nonprofit accounting, with 20 years of experience in the health care field. The Democrat lost to Williams in the 2018 race for the seat, garnering 44.7% of the vote. She was appointed to the board of Central Health by Austin City Council, where she works to provide healthcare for low-income Texans. She supports Medicare for All, which she describes as her top priority on her website. She wants Medicare to be able to negotiate prescription prices and see federal programs incentivize medical professionals to work in underserved communities. Click here to learn more about Oliver's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Bill Kelsey
U.S. House District 26
The incumbent, Michael Burgess, is running for re-election in this district, which includes most of Denton County and part of Tarrant County. The district includes Denton, Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Keller. Michael Burgess is the incumbent.
Republican candidate: Michael Burgess
Burgess has represented District 26 since 2003. A Denton native, he was most recently re-elected to the seat in 2018 with 59.4% of the vote. According to his website, Burgess is the most senior medical doctor in the House. He said he has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 50 times. He supports a flat tax. "As a fiscal conservative, I believe Americans deserve a federal government that is more efficient, more effective, less costly, and always transparent," his website said. Click here to learn more about Burgess' campaign.
Democratic candidate: Carol Iannuzzi
Iannuzi has lived in Lewisville for the past 22 years, her website says. She worked in the energy, electric utility and information technology industries on commercial contracts and agreements before she retired in 2012. She supports strengthening health care, Medicare and Social Security "in conjunction with tax reform legislation." She wants to raise the minimum wage and invest in vocational training. Click here to learn more about Iannuzzi's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Mark Boler
U.S. House District 33
District 33 spans parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties and is connected by the midcities. It includes parts of Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. Incumbent Marc Veasey is seeking re-election.
Republican candidate: Fabian Cordova Vasquez
Vasquez has worked as a medical sales representative and in management in "multiple business retail industries and B2B management in aftermarket sales," according to his website. Under his campaign's mission, he stands for "constitutional rights and conservative Republican core values." He supports school choice and raising the minimum wage, as well as protections for the Second Amendment and "traditional and extended family values." Click here to learn more about Vasquez's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Marc Veasey
Veasey was first elected in 2012. The Fort Worth native supports the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All, as well as comprehensive immigration reform and raising the minimum wage. He also has served as the lead plaintiff in litigation against Texas' voter ID law, which he described as "discriminatory." He currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and wants to "advance America's leadership on clean energy and energy security" as one of his priorities. Click here to learn more about Veasey's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Jason Reeves
Independent candidate: Rene Welton
Independent candidate: Carlos Quintanilla
Chapter two: Texas races
There is no longer straight-ticket voting in Texas, meaning voters will have to make a selection in each race if they choose. Texas Republicans and Democrats are encouraging voters to look at all the down-ballot races, including the Texas Railroad Commission and the judicial races.
Texas Railroad Commission
The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the oil, gas and mining industries in the state. The three-member board has not regulated railroads since 2005. One seat is up for election.
Republican candidate: James "Jim" Wright
Wright upset Republican incumbent Ryan Sitton during the primary. He is a self-described "lifelong South Texan, solid conservative and strong pro-business advocate," according to his website. He is a fifth-generation Texas rancher who has worked as an oil and gas operator in the industry for more than 30 years with four of his own oil field services companies. He believes the commission needs to be more transparent and build more trust both with the public and the industry it regulates. Click here to learn more about Wright's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Chrysta Castañeda
Castañeda is a Dallas-based lawyer and engineer who practices oil and gas litigation. She was a founding partner of her Dallas law firm and graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. While she recognizes the oil and gas industry is a vital part of the Texas economy, Castañeda said on her website she feels the commission is not currently enforcing the laws on the books that regulate the industry and protect Texans. If elected, she would be the first Democrat to sit on the commission in decades. Click here to learn more about Castañeda's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Matt Sterett
Green Party candidate: Katija "Kat" Gruene
Texas Supreme Court
Chief Justice
Republican candidate: Nathan Hecht
Hecht is running for re-election. He was appointed to chief justice in 2013. He was first elected to the state's Supreme Court in 1988 and has been re-elected every term since. After he became responsible for the court's work to provide the poor with basic legal services in 2010, his website says he "worked to secure congressional and legislative support for legal aid to veterans and their families, victims of domestic abuse and families in jeopardy of losing their homes."
Democratic candidate: Amy Clark Meachum
Meachum has been the presiding judge of the 201st District Court of Travis County since 2011, her website said. She also currently serves as the civil presiding judge for all civil and family courts in the county. She worked at several law firms before that, including one in Dallas. "Texans want to elect judges with integrity and common sense who will interpret the law fairly with the goal of obtaining the most just result," her website said.
Libertarian Candidate: Mark Ash
While Ash has a campaign Facebook page, he does not have a description for his campaign. He spoke with Texas Lawyer about the race, which described him as a solo practitioner from Houston. In the article, he emphasized protecting the civil liberties and property rights of all.
Justice Place 6, Unexpired Term
Republican candidate: Jane Bland
Bland is running for election to Place 6 after she was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019. She had previously served as a justice on the First Court of Appeals for 15 years and as a state district judge in Houston for six years, according to her campaign website.
Democratic candidate: Kathy Cheng
Cheng has about two decades of private practice experience, which she says has allowed her to witness the "real flaws in the Texas judiciary." She has experience in commercial litigation, family law, probate, tax law and real estate. "Fairness and justice are important to me because my family fled an oppressive regime to come to the United States when I was a little girl," Cheng says on her website.
Justice Place 7
Republican candidate: Jeff Boyd
Boyd is running for re-election to Place 7 after he was appointed to the court in 2012 by then Gov. Rick Perry and won the bench in 2014. He was previously the state's deputy attorney general, his website says. "I firmly believe that our constitutional system only works when judges accept that their role is to interpret and apply the law as written — not to create it or rewrite it," he said on his website.
Democratic candidate: Staci Williams
Williams has been a two-term judge for the 101st District Court in Dallas County, which primarily oversees cases involving commercial, personal injury, medical malpractice, real estate, oil and gas and consumer disputes. She is running because she believes the state's Supreme Court should be more reflective of the "rich diversity of our state" to ensure the Court makes decisions "with the fairness and balance we all deserve."
Libertarian candidate: William Bryan Strange III
Strange does not appear to have a campaign website.
Justice Place 8
Republican candidate: Brett Busby
Busby was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2019, with a unanimous confirmation in the Texas Senate, according to his campaign website. Before that, he served on the 14th Court of Appeals for six years and was a law clerk at the Supreme Court of the United States before he went on to gain experience as an appellate litigator.
Democratic candidate: Gisela D. Triana
Triana has more than 24 years of experience on the bench and would be the first justice to have served at every level of the trial courts as well as the Court of Appeals, according to her website. She is currently a justice on the state's Third Court of Appeals and says Texas needs judges who make decisions "based on the rule of law and the Constitution."
Libertarian candidate: Tom Oxford
Oxford does not appear to have a campaign website but told Texas Lawyer that his experience managing a for-profit law firm and nonprofit legal aid office helps qualify him for the position. He believes in relying on jury decisions for factual issues, according to the article.
Court of Criminal Appeals
Judge Place 3
Republican candidate: Bert Richardson
Richardson is running for re-election to the third place on Texas' Court of Criminal Appeals. He has 30 years of trial experience as a lawyer and judge in a number of positions, his website said. He describes himself as a "conservative-minded jurist."
Democratic Candidate: Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Frizell has 20 years of experience as a judge on municipal and criminal courts, according to her website. She wants to reduce wrongful convictions and mass incarceration, as well as addressing disparate sentencing for the same offenses across the state. She previously ran in the Democratic primary for Dallas County District Attorney but lost.
Judge Place 4
Republican candidate: Kevin Patrick Yeary
Yeary describes himself on his website as an "originalist judge who refuses to legislate from the bench." He is running for re-election to the fourth place of the court and has about 20 years of experience as an appellate prosecutor.
Democratic candidate: Tina Clinton
Clinton currently presides over the Criminal District Court 1 in Dallas County and previously served as a judge for Dallas County's Criminal Court 8 for eight years, according to the Texas Democrats' website. During her time at the county court, she reduced the docket backlog by 50%, the website said.
Judge Place 9
Republican candidate: David Newell
Newell is running for re-election. He has more than 20 years of criminal appellate experience as both an appellate practitioner and a judge, according to his website. He says he will "continue to interpret the law as it is written, exercise judicial restraint, provide thoughtful, reasoned opinions, and maintain fundamental fairness in all judicial proceedings."
Democratic candidate: Brandon Birmingham
Birmingham has practiced trial work for about 20 years as a judge and prosecutor, his website said. He currently serves as the judge for 292nd Judicial District Court. He describes Dallas County's history leading the country in exonerations as having a major impact on his approach to the criminal justice system.
Chapter three: Texas House
Democrats picked up 12 seats in 2018 but remain nine seats short of the majority in the 150-member House, according to The Texas Tribune. Texas Republicans are campaigning to get voters to cast votes in down-ballot races.
There are two state Senate races and 11 state House races in Tarrant County.
State Senate
District 12
This district covers parts of Denton and Tarrant counties, including Argyle, Azle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Cross Roads, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Krugerville, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Roanoke, Saginaw and Sansom Park. Jane Nelson is the incumbent seeking re-election. She took office in 1993.
Republican candidate: Jane Nelson
Democratic candidate: Shadi Zitoon
District 22
This district includes part of Tarrant County and Hood, Johnson, McLennan, Navarro and Somervell counties. Brian Birdwell, of Granbury, is the incumbent seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2010.
Republican candidate: Brian Birdwell
Democratic candidate: Robert Vick
State House
District 90
This district includes part of Fort Worth and Sansom Park. Ramon Romero Jr. is the incumbent seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2014.
Republican candidate: Elva Camacho
Democratic candidate: Ramon Romero Jr.
District 91
This district includes North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Watauga. Stephanie Klick is the incumbent running for re-election. She first took office in 2013.
Republican candidate: Stephanie Klick
Democratic candidate: Jeromey Sims
District 92
This district includes Bedford, Euless and Hurst. The incumbent, Jonathan Stickland, did not run for re-election.
Republican candidate: Jeff Cason
Democratic candidate: Jeff Whitfield
Green Party candidate: Brody Mulligan
District 93
This district includes parts of Arlington, Fort Worth, Haltom City and Haslet. Matt Krause is seeking a fifth term.
Republican candidate: Matt Krause
Democratic candidate: Lydia Bean
District 94
This district includes part of Arlington and all of Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego. Tony Tinderholt is the incumbent seeking a fourth term.
Republican candidate: Tony Tinderholt
Democratic candidate: Alisa Simmons
Libertarian candidate: Jessica Pallett
District 96
This district includes Crowley, Kennedale and Mansfield. Incumbent Bill Zedler did not run for re-election.
Republican candidate: David Cook
Democratic candidate: Joe Drago
Libertarian candidate: Nelson Range
District 97
This district includes Benbrook and part of Fort Worth. Craig Goldman is the incumbent seeking his fifth term.
Republican candidate: Craig Goldman
Democratic candidate: Elizabeth Beck
Libertarian candidate: Rod Wingo
District 98
This district includes Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller and Southlake. Giovanni Capriglione is seeking re-election. He took office in 2013.
Republican candidate: Giovanni Capriglione
Democratic candidate: Debra Edmondson
Chapter four: Tarrant County races
There are several Tarrant County races, including the election for the sheriff, the county tax assessor-collector, county commissioners and constables.
Sheriff
Republican Candidate: Sheriff Bill Waybourn
Democratic Candidate: Vance Keyes
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican Candidate: Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess
Democratic Candidate: Ollie Boss Anderson
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Republican Candidate: Roy Lozano
Democratic Candidate: Commissioner Roy Brooks
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Republican Candidate: Commissioner Gary Fickes
Democratic Candidate: Kathy Braatz
County Constable Precinct 1
Republican Candidate: Constable Dale Clark
Democratic Candidate: Scott Gerlikovski
County Constable Precinct 2
Republican Candidate: Constable David Woodruff
Democratic Candidate: Robert McGinty
County Constable Precinct 6
Republican Candidate: Constable Jon Siegel
Democratic Candidate: Kelicia Lyons
County Constable Precinct 7
Republican Candidate: Constable Clint Burgess
Democratic Candidate: Sandra Lee