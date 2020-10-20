Who's on the ballot in Tarrant County?

From national and statewide races, to the vote for the Tarrant County sheriff and constables, here is who's on the ballot.

Below is a look at who's on the ballots for voters in Tarrant County. To find which races apply to you, fill out the information on the Tarrant County Elections Voter Lookup page here .

There are plenty of candidates on the ballot beyond the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Chapter one : National seats

Texas has voted reliably Republican, particularly in presidential races, for decades. In 2016, President Donald Trump won by nine points in Texas. But for the previous 20 years, Republican presidential candidates have won by double digits. In 2012, Mitt Romney won Texas by 17 points.

Democrats believe Texas has turned into a battleground state, and some Republicans agree.

U.S. President

The last one-term president was George H.W. Bush, who lost in 1992 to Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Donald Trump is running for re-election.

Libertarian candidate: Jo Jorgensen

Green Party candidate: Howie Hawkins

U.S. Senate

Republicans now hold the Senate 53-47. Democrats must gain at least three seats to win control, or four if President Donald Trump is reelected and Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie.

Republican candidate: Sen. John Cornyn

John Cornyn is running for a fourth term on the U.S. Senate. Cornyn is a former Texas attorney general and a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court. He was first elected to statewide office in 1990 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. Among Cornyn’s priorities is ending human trafficking. He has sponsored several anti-trafficking acts in the Senate. Click here to learn more about Cornyn’s campaign.

Democratic candidate: MJ Hegar

Hegar is a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force, her campaign website explains. She received a Purple Heart after she was injured by enemy gunfire when her helicopter was destroyed by the Taliban. Among her platforms, Hegar believes the country needs a "public health insurance option" to make Medicare available to all, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more about Hegar's campaign.

U.S. House

In the 435-member House, Democrats are defending the majority. Republicans hold 197 House seats and need 218 to win control.

U.S. House District 6

District 6 covers portions of Arlington, Burleson, Corsicana, Ennis, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Midlothian and Waxahachie, among other cities. It stretches over Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant Counties. Ron Wright is the incumbent.

Republican candidate: Ron Wright

Wright was first elected to represent the district in 2018 with 53.1% of the vote. A sixth-generation resident of Tarrant County, he served on Arlington's City Council from 2000 to 2008 and replaced Betsy Price as the county's Tax Assessor-Collector in 2011 before being elected to the seat in 2012 and again in 2016. Wright wants to see comprehensive tax reform to simplify the tax code, with tax cuts for the middle class, according to his campaign website. He supports school vouchers and "autonomy for local school districts." He opposes abortion and government support of Planned Parenthood. Click here to learn more about Wright's campaign.

Democratic candidate: Stephen Daniel

The first in his family to graduate from college, Daniel is a North Texas native who as a lawyer "takes on insurance companies and pharmaceutical corporations," according to his campaign website. Daniel wants to keep pre-existing conditions covered and lower prescription drug prices. He also believes "decisions about a woman's health are between her and her doctor." He supports extending unemployment benefits and providing family leave during the pandemic. A gun owner himself, he supports universal background checks and preventing people convicted of domestic violence from owning one. Click here to learn more about Daniel's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Melanie Black

U.S. House District 12

District 12 covers parts of Benbrook, Fort Worth, Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Saginaw and Weatherford, among other towns and cities. The district includes Parker, Tarrant and Wise counties. Kay Granger is the incumbent.

Republican candidate: Kay Granger

Granger is running for re-election to the seat after she won a tough primary earlier this year. She has represented the district since 1997 and was re-elected in 2018 with 64.3% of the vote. She is the first and, so far, only Republican woman to represent Texas in the U.S. House, her website says. Granger currently serves as the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee and was previously the chairwoman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, among other roles. She said it was her "top priority to address the readiness crisis in our military" during her time on the subcommittee and supports having a "robust military capability" for both the U.S. and its allies, according to her website, with national and global security being some of her biggest concerns. Granger opposes the Affordable Care Act and instead supports funding community health centers and providing tax credits for the purchase of health insurance. Click here to learn more about Granger's campaign.

Democratic candidate: Lisa Welch

A college professor who teaches human anatomy and physiology, Welch describes herself on her campaign website as a candidate standing in the way of attacks against science, women's reproductive health and health care. Welch wants to expand the Affordable Care Act to include a public option and allow Medicare and Medicaid to be able to negotiate drug prices. She also believes health education needs to be improved in schools and more educational opportunities should be available to medical professionals. Welch supports re-entering the Paris climate agreement. She also supports term limits, fiscal responsibility and criminal justice reform. Click here to learn more about Welch's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Trey Holcomb

U.S. House District 24

This district, which includes DFW Airport, includes parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. All of Addison, Bedford, Carrollton, Colleyville, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Grapevine, Hebron, Hurst and Southlake are in District 24. Republican incumbent Kenny Marchant is not running for re-election.

Republican candidate: Beth Van Duyne

Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving. She endorsed Trump during the 2016 election and was appointed as a regional administrator for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Van Duyne says she wants to combat a rise in socialism and curb illegal immigration. Click here to learn more about Van Duyne's campaign.

Democratic Candidate: Candace Valenzuela

Valenzuela is a trustee on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District board. She hopes to flip the Republican seat and become the first Black Latina in Congress. Valenzuela says she would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Click here to learn more about Valenzuela's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Darren Hamilton

Independent candidate: Steve Kuzmich

Independent candidate: Mark Bauer

U.S. House District 25

District 25 stretches all the way from Tarrant County down to Travis County and beyond, covering parts of Bell, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Johnson, Lampasas and Somervell Counties as well. Cities in the district include Austin, Burleson, Cleburne, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen and Stephenville, among others. Roger Williams is the incumbent.

Republican candidate: Roger Williams

Democratic candidate: Julie Oliver

Oliver was born in South Oak Cliff and grew up in a small town before she dropped out of school, lived in abandoned buildings and became pregnant at 17. She then finished high school and put herself through college and law school while caring for her baby daughter, according to her website. She since worked in health care finance and nonprofit accounting, with 20 years of experience in the health care field. The Democrat lost to Williams in the 2018 race for the seat, garnering 44.7% of the vote. She was appointed to the board of Central Health by Austin City Council, where she works to provide healthcare for low-income Texans. She supports Medicare for All, which she describes as her top priority on her website. She wants Medicare to be able to negotiate prescription prices and see federal programs incentivize medical professionals to work in underserved communities. Click here to learn more about Oliver's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Bill Kelsey

U.S. House District 26

The incumbent, Michael Burgess, is running for re-election in this district, which includes most of Denton County and part of Tarrant County. The district includes Denton, Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Keller. Michael Burgess is the incumbent.

Republican candidate: Michael Burgess

Burgess has represented District 26 since 2003. A Denton native, he was most recently re-elected to the seat in 2018 with 59.4% of the vote. According to his website, Burgess is the most senior medical doctor in the House. He said he has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 50 times. He supports a flat tax. "As a fiscal conservative, I believe Americans deserve a federal government that is more efficient, more effective, less costly, and always transparent," his website said. Click here to learn more about Burgess' campaign.

Democratic candidate: Carol Iannuzzi

Iannuzi has lived in Lewisville for the past 22 years, her website says. She worked in the energy, electric utility and information technology industries on commercial contracts and agreements before she retired in 2012. She supports strengthening health care, Medicare and Social Security "in conjunction with tax reform legislation." She wants to raise the minimum wage and invest in vocational training. Click here to learn more about Iannuzzi's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Mark Boler

U.S. House District 33

District 33 spans parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties and is connected by the midcities. It includes parts of Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. Incumbent Marc Veasey is seeking re-election.

Republican candidate: Fabian Cordova Vasquez

Vasquez has worked as a medical sales representative and in management in "multiple business retail industries and B2B management in aftermarket sales," according to his website. Under his campaign's mission, he stands for "constitutional rights and conservative Republican core values." He supports school choice and raising the minimum wage, as well as protections for the Second Amendment and "traditional and extended family values." Click here to learn more about Vasquez's campaign.

Democratic candidate: Marc Veasey

Veasey was first elected in 2012. The Fort Worth native supports the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All, as well as comprehensive immigration reform and raising the minimum wage. He also has served as the lead plaintiff in litigation against Texas' voter ID law, which he described as "discriminatory." He currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and wants to "advance America's leadership on clean energy and energy security" as one of his priorities. Click here to learn more about Veasey's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Jason Reeves

Independent candidate: Rene Welton