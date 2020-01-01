Local News

WFAA.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
More political coverage
The latest stories on politics in North Texas and across the state.
POLITICS
21 minutes ago
Most Texas voters — but not most Republicans — would admit refugees from other countries, UT/TT Poll finds
Updated:
56 minutes ago
Who is running for president in 2020?
Updated:
2 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz says U.S. can’t trust what the Chinese government says about coronavirus
Medicare, marijuana and subtle attacks: Democratic U.S. Senate candidates debate in Austin
11 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate debate in Austin
Sen. Ted Cruz says U.S. can’t trust the Chinese government information on coronavirus
HEALTH
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates debate in Austin as early voting begins
POLITICS
'Talking to Texans matters': One-on-one with Senator Ted Cruz ahead of Super Tuesday
POLITICS
VERIFY: Does conservative Texas actually lead the U.S. in green energy?
VERIFY
Inside Texas Politics: Mike Bloomberg gets big endorsement out of Houston
ELECTIONS
Watch Bernie Sanders explain how he plans to win Texas and other major states in the Democratic presidential race
ELECTIONS
Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Mesquite
POLITICS
2020 Texas voter guide for Super Tuesday
POLITICS
Meet Mary 'MJ' Hegar, a candidate for US Senate race
ELECTIONS
Meet Sema Hernandez, a candidate for US Senate race
ELECTIONS
Meet Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a candidate for US Senate race
ELECTIONS
Meet Amanda K. Edwards, a candidate for US Senate race
ELECTIONS
Sen. Ted Cruz on 2020 election: 'Texas is a battleground'
Texas’s two senators, a member of Congress and the governor were in North Texas on Tuesday, the same day early voting began in the Super Tuesday primary.
LOCAL
A candid conversation with Attorney General Ken Paxton and some Shiner beer
Texas' Attorney General has made headlines for leading 51 Attorneys General across the country in looking into Google’s business practices and for suing California.
POLITICS
Here's where you can vote early in the March 3 primary elections
Early voting in the Democratic and Republican primaries goes through Feb. 28, 2020.
ELECTIONS
Cloudy skies and chilly with increasing rain chances through tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy skies with scattered (50%) showers, mainly south of I-20. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 50.
FORECAST
3 hours ago
Local News
Bradenton Gulf Islands Vacation Giveaway
Jury begins deliberations in capital murder case of Richardson officer’s shooting death
Jury deliberating in case of man charged with capital murder in death of Richardson officer
2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday
Texans will be voting during the primaries on presidential candidates, U.S. Senate candidates, U.S. representatives, judges and party propositions.
ELECTIONS
MJ Hegar leads the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, UT/TT Poll finds
Hegar leads a crowded field of Democrats running for the seat held by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
POLITICS
VERIFY: Does conservative Texas actually lead the U.S. in green energy?
Texans have spent $7 billion on massive transmission lines that bring wind energy from West Texas to Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
VERIFY
More Headlines
Inside Texas Politics: Can Sen. Bernie Sanders win states like Texas? He says yes during one-on-one interview
TEXAS-POLITICS
Sen. Bernie Sanders leads polls, but can he attract enough moderates to win? Here's what he has to say
ELECTIONS
Bernie Sanders: 'We’re going to win the state of Texas'
POLITICS
Clayton Williams, oilman and colorful candidate for Texas governor, has died
TEXAS
Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Mesquite on Friday night
POLITICS
Meet the Texas Democrats running for US Senate
POLITICS
2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday
ELECTIONS
This couple lost hundreds of pounds with the help of an obesity medicine specialist
HEALTH
Live Blog: Texas Rangers spring training in Arizona
RANGERS
Meet the Texas Democrats running for US Senate
POLITICS
Whataburger? More like Whatawedding!
FEATURES
Vietnam veteran and 'air hostess' reunite 52 years after memorable photo
ORIGINALS
