Featured Videos

Inside Texas Politics

For more than a decade, WFAA's Inside Texas Politics has delivered a smart, relevant, and respected take on politics and how issues, laws, and campaigns affect Texans.

Each week, political reporter Jason Whitely, along with guests from TEGNA's Texas stations, The Texas Tribune, and other media outlets, break down the often complicated, messy world of politics that impacts Texans.

Past guests include mayors and city councilmembers, state legislators, and governors. 'ITP' also has welcomed members of Congress, Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. president, and heads of state, such as former President Jimmy Carter, former Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, and former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

Watch 'Inside Texas Politics' every Sunday morning.

A weekly political show breaking down the biggest stories across Texas.
27 minutes ago

Inside Texas Politics: Mike Bloomberg gets big endorsement out of Houston
Inside Texas Politics: How will Democratic delegates be distributed in Texas?
Inside Texas Politics: Texas lawmakers working on bill to ban hair discrimination
Inside Texas Politics: Could Bernie Sanders win Texas?
Inside Texas Politics: Which way will the Democratic party move this election cycle?
Inside Texas Politics: Meet state Sen. Royce West, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas
Inside Texas Politics: Is impeachment news distracting from more important policy changes President Trump has made?
Inside Texas Politics: Democrats lose important special election in Fort Bend County
Inside Texas Politics: For Bloomberg to win Texas, who must win Iowa?
Inside Texas Politics: 2020 is here, and the election is well underway
Inside Texas Politics: Can Sen. Bernie Sanders win states like Texas? He says yes during one-on-one interview
In the Democratic race for president, things are heating up in Texas following the first votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, which both seemed to be wins for Sanders.
Inside Texas Politics: Bill would aim to ban hair discrimination in 2021
DeAndre Arnold was suspended from school in Mont Belvieu, Texas because he wears dreadlocks. Now, his dreadlocks could change state law.
Inside Texas Politics: Covering the caucuses in Iowa as the 2020 elections heat up
Live from Iowa, "Inside Texas Politics" takes a look at elections big and small in 2020.
Inside Texas Politics: Why Dallas ISD trustees bet big on superintendent’s performance
How realistic is Dallas ISD's plan to improve student achievement and offer the superintendent a bonus to do so? That's just one of this week's topics.
Inside Texas Politics: President's impeachment trial, a rare exercise in U.S. democracy, begins
But impeachment isn't the only thing in politics catching headlines this week.
Inside Texas Politics: Why Mike Bloomberg is skipping Iowa and focusing on Texas for presidential campaign
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg brought his presidential campaign to Dallas last week and spoke with host Jason Whitely while he was there.
Inside Texas Politics: How the growing international crisis with Iran could affect Texas
Congressman Lance Gooden, R-Terrell, joined host Jason Whitelyto discuss Iran and whether he would support going to war.
Inside Texas Politics: What to expect in Texas politics come 2020
The new year is fast approaching-- and that means the 2020 election is, too.
Inside Texas Politics: Many Texas families make too much money for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private insurance
Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in Texas face a terrible predicament.
Inside Texas Politics: U.S. House to vote on impeachment this week
Congress is a contentious place right now-- so this week, Inside Texas Politics took on the impeachment discussion.
Inside Texas Politics: With a near-record murder rate, why isn't there a plan to fight crime in Dallas?
Dallas is on track to have the highest number of murders in more than a decade.
Protestors line up outside American Airlines Center as Trump arrives for rally
Hundreds gather for Trump's Dallas rally hours before doors open
PHOTOS: Ross Perot through the years
Photos: Bush family album
Photos: Bush 41, Barbara through the years
PHOTOS: First lady Melania Trump visits immigration facilities in Arizona
PHOTOS: Federal police clear entrance to ICE facility in Portland
Former FBI Director James Comey: A look at his career
PHOTOS: Inside the vice presidential residence of Karen and Mike Pence
Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears over Las Vegas shooting
PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2017
PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Protesters
