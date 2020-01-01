Featured Videos

For more than a decade, WFAA's Inside Texas Politics has delivered a smart, relevant, and respected take on politics and how issues, laws, and campaigns affect Texans.

Each week, political reporter Jason Whitely, along with guests from TEGNA's Texas stations, The Texas Tribune, and other media outlets, break down the often complicated, messy world of politics that impacts Texans.

Past guests include mayors and city councilmembers, state legislators, and governors. 'ITP' also has welcomed members of Congress, Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. president, and heads of state, such as former President Jimmy Carter, former Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, and former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

Watch 'Inside Texas Politics' every Sunday morning.