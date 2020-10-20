Who's on the ballot in Dallas County?
Dallas County voters will choose the sheriff and, in some cases, their county commissioner. There are also more than a dozen state House races in the county.
Dallas County voters will have the opportunity to vote for the sheriff, and some will choose their county commissioner and whether to approve $3.7 million in bond money for the Dallas Independent School District.
There are also 14 state House races in Dallas County.
Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In Dallas County, more than 1.4 million people had registered to vote in the county as of Oct. 20, according to elections officials. More than 344,000 had already cast their ballots in the election by the end of the day on Oct. 19 as turnout records continued to be broken during the first week of early voting.
For context, the county has an estimated population of around 2.63 million people.
There are plenty of candidates on the ballot beyond the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Below is a look at who's on the ballots for voters in Dallas County. To find which races apply to you, fill out the information on the Dallas County Elections Voter Lookup page here.
Chapter one: National seats
Texas has voted reliably Republican, particularly in presidential races, for decades. In 2016, President Donald Trump won by nine points in Texas. But for the previous 20 years, Republican presidential candidates have won by double digits. In 2012, Mitt Romney won Texas by 17 points.
Democrats believe Texas has turned into a battleground state, and some Republicans agree.
U.S. President
The last one-term president was George H.W. Bush, who lost in 1992 to Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Donald Trump is running for re-election.
Republican candidate: Donald J. Trump
Democratic candidate: Joseph R. Biden
Libertarian candidate: Jo Jorgensen
Green Party candidate: Howie Hawkins
U.S. Senate
Republican candidate: Sen. John Cornyn
John Cornyn is running for a fourth term on the U.S. Senate. Cornyn is a former Texas attorney general and a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court. He was first elected to statewide office in 1990 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. Among Cornyn’s priorities is ending human trafficking. He has sponsored several anti-trafficking acts in the Senate. Click here to learn more about Cornyn’s campaign.
Democratic candidate: MJ Hegar
Hegar is a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force, her campaign website explains. She received a Purple Heart after she was injured by enemy gunfire when her helicopter was destroyed by the Taliban. Among her platforms, Hegar believes the country needs a "public health insurance option" to make Medicare available to all, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more about Hegar's campaign.
U.S. House
There are one of six different U.S. House races on the ballots of Dallas County voters.
U.S. House District 5
This district, extending south and east Dallas, includes parts of Dallas and Wood counties and all of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties. Among the cities in the district are Balch Springs, Garland, Mesquite and Terrell. Republican Lance Gooden is the incumbent.
Republican candidate: Rep. Lance Gooden
Gooden has represented the district since 2018 and was previously a state representative. He was elected to the seat in 2018 with 62.4% of the vote. He wants to ban sanctuary cities as a way to cut down on illegal immigration, allow people to purchase health insurance across state lines and overhaul the Veterans Affairs. Gooden would like to reduce the size of the IRS and simplify the tax code. "People are sick of the swamp and the growing calls for socialism in America," he said on his website. Click here to learn more about Gooden's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Carolyn Salter
Salter is the former mayor of Palestine. She says she spent her time in office "protecting and nurturing the small town economics that are the heart of our great country." She is a physician and self-described "small town and Rural Texas advocate." Salter believes rural communities need more support to have robust cell and broadband internet service, promote economic growth in small towns and small businesses, provide fair wages and expand federal funding for rural infrastructure improvements. Click here to learn more about Salter's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Kevin Hale
U.S. House District 24
This district, which includes DFW Airport, includes parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. All of Addison, Bedford, Carrollton, Colleyville, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Grapevine, Hebron, Hurst and Southlake are in District 24. Republican incumbent Kenny Marchant is not running for re-election.
Republican candidate: Beth Van Duyne
Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving. She endorsed Trump during the 2016 election and was appointed as a regional administrator for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Van Duyne says she wants to combat a rise in socialism and curb illegal immigration. Click here to learn more about Van Duyne's campaign.
Democratic Candidate: Candace Valenzuela
Valenzuela is a trustee on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District board. She hopes to flip the Republican seat and become the first Black Latina in Congress. Valenzuela says she would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Click here to learn more about Valenzuela's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Darren Hamilton
Independent candidate: Steve Kuzmich
Independent candidate: Mark Bauer
U.S. House District 26
The incumbent, Michael Burgess, is running for re-election in this district, which includes most of Denton County and part of Tarrant County. The district incudes Denton, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Keller.
Republican candidate: Rep. Michael Burgess
Burgess has represented District 26 since 2003. A Denton native, he was most recently re-elected to the seat in 2018 with 59.4% of the vote. According to his website, Burgess is the most senior medical doctor in the House. He said he has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 50 times. He supports a flat tax. "As a fiscal conservative, I believe Americans deserve a federal government that is more efficient, more effective, less costly, and always transparent," his website said. Click here to learn more about Burgess' campaign.
Democratic candidate: Carol Iannuzzi
Iannuzi has lived in Lewisville for the past 22 years, her website says. She worked in the energy, electric utility and information technology industries on commercial contracts and agreements before she retired in 2012. She supports strengthening health care, Medicare and Social Security "in conjunction with tax reform legislation." She wants to raise the minimum wage and invest in vocational training. Click here to learn more about Iannuzzi's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Mark Boler
U.S. House District 30
District 30 includes all of DeSoto, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer. The district includes parts of Dallas and Grand Prairie. In 2018, the incumbent, Eddie Bernice Johnson, won the seat with 91.1% of the vote.
Republican candidate: Tre Pennie
Pennie is an Army veteran and university professor who has worked as a Dallas police sergeant for 20 years, according to his website. He says the district has been "marred in violent crime and has remained underserved in the areas of economic development, job placement, veteran assistance and education since its existence" and that the problems in the district have been largely ignored. Click here to learn more about Pennie's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Eddie Bernice Johnson
Johnson has represented the district for decades. She was first elected to the seat in 1992. She prides herself on her ability to work across the aisle, her website said. She has authored or co-authored more than 177 bills that were passed by Congress and signed by the president over the course of her congressional career. She supports the Affordable Care Act, comprehensive immigration reform and the "growth and maintenance of critical U.S. transportation infrastructure," her website says. Click here to learn more about Johnson's campaign.
Independent candidate: Eric Williams
U.S. House District 32
This district includes all of Highland Park and University Park and parts of north and east Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Richardson and Rowlett. Though most of the district falls in Dallas County, it does span into Collin County to include most of Wylie and all of Sachse. Formerly a Republican district, Democrat Colin Allred ousted Pete Sessions with 52% of the vote. Allred is running to keep his seat.
Republican candidate: Genevieve Collins
Collins hopes to flip the district back to red. The political newcomer is running for public office for the first time. Collins works at her family's company, iStation. She says she wants to maintain the 2017 tax cuts and audit the federal government's spending. Her campaign has drawn attention and fundraising from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which hopes to take back Allred's seat. In third-quarter fundraising, Collins raised $1.23 million, shy of Allred's $1.26 million, reported The Texas Tribune. Click here to learn more about Collins' campaign.
Democratic candidate: Colin Allred
Allred is running for a second term. He ended the third-quarter fundraising period with $1.7 million in the bank, compared to Collins' $1 million, according to The Texas Tribune. He is an attorney and a former NFL player for the Tennessee Titans. Allred has worked across the aisle and worked to convert an old Garland medical center into a Veterans Affairs hospital to reduce wait times at the Dallas VA. He attended Dallas schools, where his mother was a teacher. Click here to learn more about Allred's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Christy Mowrey Peterson
Independent candidate: Jason Sigmon
U.S. House District 33
District 33 spans parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties and is connected by the midcities. It includes parts of Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. Incumbent Marc Veasey is seeking re-election.
Republican candidate: Fabian Cordova Vasquez
Vasquez has worked as a medical sales representative and in management in "multiple business retail industries and B2B management in aftermarket sales," according to his website. Under his campaign's mission, he stands for "constitutional rights and conservative Republican core values." He supports school choice and raising the minimum wage, as well as protections for the Second Amendment and "traditional and extended family values." Click here to learn more about Vasquez's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Marc Veasey
Veasey was first elected in 2012. The Fort Worth native supports the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All, as well as comprehensive immigration reform and raising the minimum wage. He also has served as the lead plaintiff in litigation against Texas' voter ID law, which he described as "discriminatory." He currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and wants to "advance America's leadership on clean energy and energy security" as one of his priorities. Click here to learn more about Veasey's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Jason Reeves
Independent candidate: Rene Welton
Independent candidate: Carlos Quintanilla
Chapter two: Texas races
There is no longer straight-ticket voting in Texas, meaning that voters will have to make a selection in each race. Texas Republicans and Democrats are encouraging voters to look at all the down-ballot races, including the Texas Railroad Commission and the judicial races.
Texas Railroad Commission
The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the oil, gas and mining industries in the state. The three-member board has not regulated railroads since 2005. One seat is up for election.
Republican candidate: James "Jim" Wright
Wright upset Republican incumbent Ryan Sitton during the primary. He is a self-described "lifelong South Texan, solid conservative and strong pro-business advocate," according to his website. He is a fifth-generation Texas rancher who has worked as an oil and gas operator in the industry for more than 30 years with four of his own oil field services companies. He believes the commission needs to be more transparent and build more trust both with the public and the industry it regulates. Click here to learn more about Wright's campaign.
Democratic candidate: Chrysta Castañeda
Castañeda is a Dallas-based lawyer and engineer who practices oil and gas litigation. She was a founding partner of her Dallas law firm and graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. While she recognizes the oil and gas industry is a vital part of the Texas economy, Castañeda said on her website she feels the commission is not currently enforcing the laws on the books that regulate the industry and protect Texans. If elected, she would be the first Democrat to sit on the commission in decades. Click here to learn more about Castañeda's campaign.
Libertarian candidate: Matt Sterett
Green Party candidate: Katija "Kat" Gruene
Texas Supreme Court
Chief Justice
Republican candidate: Nathan Hecht
Hecht is running for re-election. He was appointed to chief justice in 2013. He was first elected to the state's Supreme Court in 1988 and has been re-elected every term since. After he became responsible for the court's work to provide the poor with basic legal services in 2010, his website says he "worked to secure congressional and legislative support for legal aid to veterans and their families, victims of domestic abuse and families in jeopardy of losing their homes."
Democratic candidate: Amy Clark Meachum
Meachum has been the presiding judge of the 201st District Court of Travis County since 2011, her website said. She also currently serves as the civil presiding judge for all civil and family courts in the county. She worked at several law firms before that, including one in Dallas. "Texans want to elect judges with integrity and common sense who will interpret the law fairly with the goal of obtaining the most just result," her website said.
Libertarian Candidate: Mark Ash
While Ash has a campaign Facebook page, he does not have a description for his campaign. He spoke with Texas Lawyer about the race, which described him as a solo practitioner from Houston. In the article, he emphasized protecting the civil liberties and property rights of all.
Justice Place 6, Unexpired Term
Republican candidate: Jane Bland
Bland is running for election to Place 6 after she was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019. She had previously served as a justice on the First Court of Appeals for 15 years and as a state district judge in Houston for six years, according to her campaign website.
Democratic candidate: Kathy Cheng
Cheng has about two decades of private practice experience, which she says has allowed her to witness the "real flaws in the Texas judiciary." She has experience in commercial litigation, family law, probate, tax law and real estate. "Fairness and justice are important to me because my family fled an oppressive regime to come to the United States when I was a little girl," Cheng says on her website.
Justice Place 7
Republican candidate: Jeff Boyd
Boyd is running for re-election to Place 7 after he was appointed to the court in 2012 by then Gov. Rick Perry and won the bench in 2014. He was previously the state's deputy attorney general, his website says. "I firmly believe that our constitutional system only works when judges accept that their role is to interpret and apply the law as written — not to create it or rewrite it," he said on his website.
Democratic candidate: Staci Williams
Williams has been a two-term judge for the 101st District Court in Dallas County, which primarily oversees cases involving commercial, personal injury, medical malpractice, real estate, oil and gas and consumer disputes. She is running because she believes the state's Supreme Court should be more reflective of the "rich diversity of our state" to ensure the Court makes decisions "with the fairness and balance we all deserve."
Libertarian candidate: William Bryan Strange III
Strange does not appear to have a campaign website.
Justice Place 8
Republican candidate: Brett Busby
Busby was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2019, with a unanimous confirmation in the Texas Senate, according to his campaign website. Before that, he served on the 14th Court of Appeals for six years and was a law clerk at the Supreme Court of the United States before he went on to gain experience as an appellate litigator.
Democratic candidate: Gisela D. Triana
Triana has more than 24 years of experience on the bench and would be the first justice to have served at every level of the trial courts as well as the Court of Appeals, according to her website. She is currently a justice on the state's Third Court of Appeals and says Texas needs judges who make decisions "based on the rule of law and the Constitution."
Libertarian candidate: Tom Oxford
Oxford does not appear to have a campaign website but told Texas Lawyer that his experience managing a for-profit law firm and nonprofit legal aid office helps qualify him for the position. He believes in relying on jury decisions for factual issues, according to the article.
Court of Criminal Appeals
Judge Place 3
Republican candidate: Bert Richardson
Richardson is running for re-election to the third place on Texas' Court of Criminal Appeals. He has 30 years of trial experience as a lawyer and judge in a number of positions, his website said. He describes himself as a "conservative-minded jurist."
Democratic Candidate: Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Frizell has 20 years of experience as a judge on municipal and criminal courts, according to her website. She wants to reduce wrongful convictions and mass incarceration, as well as addressing disparate sentencing for the same offenses across the state. She previously ran in the Democratic primary for Dallas County District Attorney but lost.
Judge Place 4
Republican candidate: Kevin Patrick Yeary
Yeary describes himself on his website as an "originalist judge who refuses to legislate from the bench." He is running for re-election to the fourth place of the court and has about 20 years of experience as an appellate prosecutor.
Democratic candidate: Tina Clinton
Clinton currently presides over the Criminal District Court 1 in Dallas County and previously served as a judge for Dallas County's Criminal Court 8 for eight years, according to the Texas Democrats' website. During her time at the county court, she reduced the docket backlog by 50%, the website said.
Judge Place 9
Republican candidate: David Newell
Newell is running for re-election. He has more than 20 years of criminal appellate experience as both an appellate practitioner and a judge, according to his website. He says he will "continue to interpret the law as it is written, exercise judicial restraint, provide thoughtful, reasoned opinions, and maintain fundamental fairness in all judicial proceedings."
Democratic candidate: Brandon Birmingham
Birmingham has practiced trial work for about 20 years as a judge and prosecutor, his website said. He currently serves as the judge for 292nd Judicial District Court. He describes Dallas County's history leading the country in exonerations as having a major impact on his approach to the criminal justice system.
Chapter three: Texas House
Democrats picked up 12 seats in 2018 but remain nine seats short of the majority in the 150-member House, according to The Texas Tribune. Texas Republicans are campaigning to get voters to cast votes in down-ballot races.
There are 14 different state House races on the ballots in Dallas County. Below are the races with more than one candidate.
District 102
This district includes parts of Addison, Dallas, Garland and Richardson in Dallas County. Ana-Maria Ramos is the incumbent. She is in her first term after defeating Linda Koop in 2018. Koop is running to regain her seat.
Republican Candidate: Linda Koop
Democratic Candidate: Ana-Maria Ramos
District 103
This district includes parts of Dallas, Farmers Branch and Irving. Rafael Anchia is running for re-election. He has held the office since 2005.
Republican Candidate: Jerry Fortenberry II
Democratic Candidate: Rafael M. Anchia
District 105
This district includes parts of Grand Prairie and Irving. Thresa "Terry" Meza is the incumbent. She is running for a second term.
Republican Candidate: Gerson Hernandez
Democratic Candidate: Terry Meza
Libertarian Candidate: Bret Bolton
District 107
This district includes parts of Dallas and Garland and most of Mesquite. Victoria Neave is running for a third term.
Republican Candidate: Samuel Smith
Democratic Candidate: Victoria Neave
District 108
This district includes all of Highland Park and University Park and parts of east Dallas. Morgan Meyer is running for re-election. He narrowly defeated Joanna Cattanach in 2018, who is running against him again in 2020. Meyer has been in office since 2015.
Republican Candidate: Morgan Meyer
Democratic Candidate: Joanna Cattanach
Libertarian Candidate: Ed Rankin
District 109
This district includes all of Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer and most of Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Glenn Heights. Carl Sherman is running for his second term.
Republican Candidate: Dr. Eugene Allen
Democratic Candidate: Carl O. Sherman Sr.
District 112
This district includes part of Garland, Richardson, Rowlett and Sachse in Dallas County. Angie Chen Button is the incumbent seeking re-election. She took office in 2009.
Republican Candidate: Angie Chen Button
Democratic Candidate: Brandy K. Chambers
Libertarian Candidate: Shane D. Newsom
District 113
This district includes Sunnyvale, Seagoville, Rowlette, Mesquite and Garland. Rhetta Andrews Bowers is seeking her second term.
Republican Candidate: Will Douglas
Democratic Candidate: Rhetta Andrews Bowers
District 114
This district includes northern Dallas. John Turner is seeking a second term.
Republican Candidate: Luisa Del Rosal
Democratic Candidate: John Turner
District 115
This district includes parts of Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch and Irving. Julie Johnson is the incumbent seeking a second term.
Republican Candidate: Karyn Brownlee
Democratic Candidate: Julie Johnson
Chapter four: Dallas County races
The Dallas County sheriff and two county commissioners are up for re-election.
There are also a number of judges up for election this year. To see which ones will be on Dallas County ballots, click here.
Sheriff
Sheriff Marian Brown is seeking re-election. She is the first Black sheriff in the county. Chad Prda is a detective in the department.
Republican Candidate: Chad Prda
Democratic Candidate: Marian Brown
County Commissioner Precinct 1
This precinct includes part of Garland, Mesquite, northeast Dallas, Far East Dallas and southern Dallas. Theresa Daniel is running for re-election. She took office in 2013.
Republican Candidate: Patrick Harden
Democratic Candidate: Theresa Daniel
County Commissioner Precinct 3
This precinct includes southern Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Seagoville and Sunnyvale. John Wiley Price is seeking re-election. He first took office in 1985.
Republican Candidate: S.T. Russell
Democratic Candidate: John Wiley Price
Libertarian Candidate: Clyde Jewell