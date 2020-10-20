Who's on the ballot in Dallas County?

Dallas County voters will choose the sheriff and, in some cases, their county commissioner. There are also more than a dozen state House races in the county.

Below is a look at who's on the ballots for voters in Dallas County. To find which races apply to you, fill out the information on the Dallas County Elections Voter Lookup page here.

There are plenty of candidates on the ballot beyond the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Dallas County, more than 1.4 million people had registered to vote in the county as of Oct. 20, according to elections officials. More than 344,000 had already cast their ballots in the election by the end of the day on Oct. 19 as turnout records continued to be broken during the first week of early voting .

Dallas County voters will have the opportunity to vote for the sheriff, and some will choose their county commissioner and whether to approve $3.7 million in bond money for the Dallas Independent School District.

Chapter one : National seats

Texas has voted reliably Republican, particularly in presidential races, for decades. In 2016, President Donald Trump won by nine points in Texas. But for the previous 20 years, Republican presidential candidates have won by double digits. In 2012, Mitt Romney won Texas by 17 points.

Democrats believe Texas has turned into a battleground state, and some Republicans agree.

U.S. President

The last one-term president was George H.W. Bush, who lost in 1992 to Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Donald Trump is running for re-election.

Libertarian candidate: Jo Jorgensen

Green Party candidate: Howie Hawkins

U.S. Senate

Republican candidate: Sen. John Cornyn

John Cornyn is running for a fourth term on the U.S. Senate. Cornyn is a former Texas attorney general and a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court. He was first elected to statewide office in 1990 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. Among Cornyn’s priorities is ending human trafficking. He has sponsored several anti-trafficking acts in the Senate. Click here to learn more about Cornyn’s campaign.

Democratic candidate: MJ Hegar

Hegar is a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force, her campaign website explains. She received a Purple Heart after she was injured by enemy gunfire when her helicopter was destroyed by the Taliban. Among her platforms, Hegar believes the country needs a "public health insurance option" to make Medicare available to all, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more about Hegar's campaign.

U.S. House

There are one of six different U.S. House races on the ballots of Dallas County voters.

U.S. House District 5

This district, extending south and east Dallas, includes parts of Dallas and Wood counties and all of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties. Among the cities in the district are Balch Springs, Garland, Mesquite and Terrell. Republican Lance Gooden is the incumbent.

Republican candidate: Rep. Lance Gooden

Gooden has represented the district since 2018 and was previously a state representative. He was elected to the seat in 2018 with 62.4% of the vote. He wants to ban sanctuary cities as a way to cut down on illegal immigration, allow people to purchase health insurance across state lines and overhaul the Veterans Affairs. Gooden would like to reduce the size of the IRS and simplify the tax code. "People are sick of the swamp and the growing calls for socialism in America," he said on his website. Click here to learn more about Gooden's campaign.

Democratic candidate: Carolyn Salter

Salter is the former mayor of Palestine. She says she spent her time in office "protecting and nurturing the small town economics that are the heart of our great country." She is a physician and self-described "small town and Rural Texas advocate." Salter believes rural communities need more support to have robust cell and broadband internet service, promote economic growth in small towns and small businesses, provide fair wages and expand federal funding for rural infrastructure improvements. Click here to learn more about Salter's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Kevin Hale

U.S. House District 24

This district, which includes DFW Airport, includes parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. All of Addison, Bedford, Carrollton, Colleyville, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Grapevine, Hebron, Hurst and Southlake are in District 24. Republican incumbent Kenny Marchant is not running for re-election.

Republican candidate: Beth Van Duyne

Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving. She endorsed Trump during the 2016 election and was appointed as a regional administrator for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Van Duyne says she wants to combat a rise in socialism and curb illegal immigration. Click here to learn more about Van Duyne's campaign.

Democratic Candidate: Candace Valenzuela

Valenzuela is a trustee on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District board. She hopes to flip the Republican seat and become the first Black Latina in Congress. Valenzuela says she would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Click here to learn more about Valenzuela's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Darren Hamilton

Independent candidate: Steve Kuzmich

Independent candidate: Mark Bauer

U.S. House District 26

The incumbent, Michael Burgess, is running for re-election in this district, which includes most of Denton County and part of Tarrant County. The district incudes Denton, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Keller.

Republican candidate: Rep. Michael Burgess

Burgess has represented District 26 since 2003. A Denton native, he was most recently re-elected to the seat in 2018 with 59.4% of the vote. According to his website, Burgess is the most senior medical doctor in the House. He said he has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 50 times. He supports a flat tax. "As a fiscal conservative, I believe Americans deserve a federal government that is more efficient, more effective, less costly, and always transparent," his website said. Click here to learn more about Burgess' campaign.

Democratic candidate: Carol Iannuzzi

Iannuzi has lived in Lewisville for the past 22 years, her website says. She worked in the energy, electric utility and information technology industries on commercial contracts and agreements before she retired in 2012. She supports strengthening health care, Medicare and Social Security "in conjunction with tax reform legislation." She wants to raise the minimum wage and invest in vocational training. Click here to learn more about Iannuzzi's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Mark Boler

U.S. House District 30

District 30 includes all of DeSoto, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer. The district includes parts of Dallas and Grand Prairie. In 2018, the incumbent, Eddie Bernice Johnson, won the seat with 91.1% of the vote.

Republican candidate: Tre Pennie

Pennie is an Army veteran and university professor who has worked as a Dallas police sergeant for 20 years, according to his website. He says the district has been "marred in violent crime and has remained underserved in the areas of economic development, job placement, veteran assistance and education since its existence" and that the problems in the district have been largely ignored. Click here to learn more about Pennie's campaign.

Democratic candidate: Eddie Bernice Johnson

Johnson has represented the district for decades. She was first elected to the seat in 1992. She prides herself on her ability to work across the aisle, her website said. She has authored or co-authored more than 177 bills that were passed by Congress and signed by the president over the course of her congressional career. She supports the Affordable Care Act, comprehensive immigration reform and the "growth and maintenance of critical U.S. transportation infrastructure," her website says. Click here to learn more about Johnson's campaign.

Independent candidate: Eric Williams

U.S. House District 32

This district includes all of Highland Park and University Park and parts of north and east Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Richardson and Rowlett. Though most of the district falls in Dallas County, it does span into Collin County to include most of Wylie and all of Sachse. Formerly a Republican district, Democrat Colin Allred ousted Pete Sessions with 52% of the vote. Allred is running to keep his seat.

Republican candidate: Genevieve Collins

Collins hopes to flip the district back to red. The political newcomer is running for public office for the first time. Collins works at her family's company, iStation. She says she wants to maintain the 2017 tax cuts and audit the federal government's spending. Her campaign has drawn attention and fundraising from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which hopes to take back Allred's seat. In third-quarter fundraising, Collins raised $1.23 million, shy of Allred's $1.26 million, reported The Texas Tribune. Click here to learn more about Collins' campaign.

Democratic candidate: Colin Allred

Allred is running for a second term. He ended the third-quarter fundraising period with $1.7 million in the bank, compared to Collins' $1 million, according to The Texas Tribune. He is an attorney and a former NFL player for the Tennessee Titans. Allred has worked across the aisle and worked to convert an old Garland medical center into a Veterans Affairs hospital to reduce wait times at the Dallas VA. He attended Dallas schools, where his mother was a teacher. Click here to learn more about Allred's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Christy Mowrey Peterson

Independent candidate: Jason Sigmon

U.S. House District 33

District 33 spans parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties and is connected by the midcities. It includes parts of Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. Incumbent Marc Veasey is seeking re-election.

Republican candidate: Fabian Cordova Vasquez

Vasquez has worked as a medical sales representative and in management in "multiple business retail industries and B2B management in aftermarket sales," according to his website. Under his campaign's mission, he stands for "constitutional rights and conservative Republican core values." He supports school choice and raising the minimum wage, as well as protections for the Second Amendment and "traditional and extended family values." Click here to learn more about Vasquez's campaign.

Democratic candidate: Marc Veasey

Veasey was first elected in 2012. The Fort Worth native supports the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All, as well as comprehensive immigration reform and raising the minimum wage. He also has served as the lead plaintiff in litigation against Texas' voter ID law, which he described as "discriminatory." He currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and wants to "advance America's leadership on clean energy and energy security" as one of his priorities. Click here to learn more about Veasey's campaign.

Libertarian candidate: Jason Reeves

Independent candidate: Rene Welton