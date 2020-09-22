Voter guide: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Get to know who's on the ballot and what you need to vote in the November election in Texas.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials encourage voters to cast their ballots during early voting, which has been extended in Texas from the normal two-week period to three weeks.

Early voting will take place Oct. 13-30 in Texas.

Here's what you need to know before the November election:

Am I registered to vote?

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years old on Election Day. You also must have a valid Texas or federal photo ID to cast a ballot, although there are certain exemptions to that.

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. In order to vote in November, you must register to vote by Oct. 5.

Those who wish to vote by mail must submit their application for a mail-in ballot no later than Oct. 23.

To vote by mail in Texas, you must be:

65 years or older

disabled

out of the county on Election Day and during early voting

confined in jail

When and where do I vote?

Voters can visit any early voting location in their county during early voting, and in some counties, they can vote at any polling location on Election Day as well.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program. If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in the program, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.

On Nov. 3, polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What's on my ballot?

The biggest race is the presidential race, but voters will also get the chance to decide U.S. Senate and House races as well as state representatives.

Sample ballots

Counties often share sample ballots online ahead of elections to allow voters to see their options.

For information on your local elections and voting, including what your county is doing in light of COVID-19, visit your county's elections website.

Don't see your county on this list? Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for a complete list.

What do I need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you need one of the following forms of ID to cast your vote.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Your driver's license does NOT need to be REAL ID compliant, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The photo ID must be current, or, for voters under the age of 70, have not expired more than four years prior to voting. Those age 70 and older can use any expired photo ID that otherwise remains correct, no matter how long it has been expired.

Your address on your photo ID does not need to match the address you used to register to vote.

Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.