How North Texans can track mail-in ballots

Once filled out and mailed, counties offer ways to confirm your ballot was received and counted.

DALLAS — It is now the second week of early voting in Texas, and even with the record turnout, the need for clear and accurate voting information is key.

On Tuesday, our WFAA voters phonebank turned out plenty of questions about mail-in ballots. Specifically, once you’ve filled out your ballot and mailed it back, what happens next?

Rayburn Chappell put it succinctly in his question: “Can I track my ballot?”

WFAA took this question to elections administrators in the four biggest counties in North Texas.

And while the simple answer is “yes," you can track your ballot; how it’s done varies based on which county you live in.

In Tarrant County, you can search online on the voter registration page. Once your information is populated, it will also include information about your mailed ballot.

Elections Administrator Heider Garcia walks voters through what to do next in a video tutorial his department shared online.

“When you mail it back, it will show the date it was received on in our office and when the ballot board makes a determination, we will see status right under approved by ballot board,” said Garcia in the video posted in late September.

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet says the county has an online search, where you can find your name in a roster spreadsheet and see if your completed mail-in ballot made it to election headquarters and, most importantly, if it was accepted.

“Rejections are very low percentages,” Sherbet said. “They do happen, but it’s very uncommon.”

And if your mail-in ballot is rejected, by law, you have to be notified.

As for Dallas County and Denton County, you can also track your ballot, but you have to email the elections department.

Keep in mind, if you’re still waiting to receive your ballot in the mail, elections departments can not by law tell you when it was mailed or when you’ll receive it.