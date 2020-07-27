Gov. Abbott extends early voting period by 6 days for November election

Texans can now go to the polls early for the Nov. 3 election starting on Oct. 13 rather than Oct. 19.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Monday extending the early voting period for the November election.

Early voting in person will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and go through Friday, Oct. 30. The previous start date was Oct. 19.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

In the proclamation, Abbott said extending this time period will "ensure that elections proceed efficiently and safely when Texans go to the polls to cast a vote in person" by making sure that "election officials can implement appropriate social distancing and safe hygiene practices."

The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office.

"By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19," Abbott said in the statement.

When you head to the polls, you need one of the following forms of ID to cast your vote.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)