WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:50PM
65
Dallas, TX

Dallas Weather Summary: 65 degrees
Menu
WFAA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Botham Jean
  • Radar
© 2020 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Breaking Live Video

Analysis and results for Texas on Super Tuesday

Breaking News

Super Tuesday election results for North Texas

election results

March 3 is the 2020 Texas primary election. Results on Super Tuesday from several states will shape key national races. Texas voters will narrow the field of candidates to the Democrat and Republican who will face off in the general election in November, including in the presidential, Congressional, state and local races. The bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn is among them. WFAA is tracking results from North Texas counties, including Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Rockwall. Join WFAA for live coverage on TV, on WFAA.com, and on Roku. Download the WFAA app to get alerts when races are called. Text ‘APP’ to 214-977-6028 for a link to download.
Location/Group:

Filter results:
* indicates an incumbent

County Election Results

Politics

Featured Videos
Voters facing long lines, other problems at polling places across North Texas
ELECTIONS
Beto O'Rourke shares his thoughts on endorsing Joe Biden for president
ELECTIONS
Why is Super Tuesday the biggest day of the primary elections?
ELECTIONS
One-on-one interview: Joe Biden speaks to Jason Whitely in Dallas
LOCAL
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar supporters flip to Joe Biden in wake of endorsements
LOCAL
Raw video: Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in Dallas
LOCAL
Right on the Money: Super Tuesday
LOCAL
Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke endorse Joe Biden in Dallas
LOCAL
Got an election question for WFAA? Text this number
LOCAL
Verify Roadtrip takes an undecided voter to meet the candidates
VERIFY
Pete Buttigieg supporters in Dallas react to end of his campaign
POLITICS
Pete Buttigieg rally canceled in Dallas after candidate decides to suspend campaign
POLITICS
© 2020 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.