March 3 is the 2020 Texas primary election. Results on Super Tuesday from several states will shape key national races. Texas voters will narrow the field of candidates to the Democrat and Republican who will face off in the general election in November, including in the presidential, Congressional, state and local races. The bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn is among them. WFAA is tracking results from North Texas counties, including Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Rockwall. Join WFAA for live coverage on TV, on WFAA.com, and on Roku. Download the WFAA app to get alerts when races are called. Text ‘APP’ to 214-977-6028 for a link to download.