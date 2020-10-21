Gov. Abbott campaigning in D-FW to support Texas House race

Democrats are hoping to flip the state House this election cycle, and a number of the seats they're eyeing are in North Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be walking the streets of North Texas on Wednesday to help the state Rep. Craig Goldman campaign in Benbrook.

Goldman, a Republican, has represented District 97 in the state legislature since 2012. The district covers the southwestern portion of Tarrant County and includes Benbrook and part of Fort Worth.

Goldman won re-election in 2018 with 53.2% of the vote. He is facing Democratic challenger Elizabeth Beck and Libertarian challenger Rod Wingo as Goldman seeks his fifth term.

Abbott will campaign with him starting around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Rio Grande Street and Nueces Court, according to a news release from the governor's campaign team.

The governor has been getting involved in a number of state House races across Texas as Democrats push to flip nine seats to take the majority in November while Republicans work to maintain their seats.

Democrats picked up 12 seats in 2018 but remained nine seats short of the majority in the 150-member House, according to The Texas Tribune.

Abbott's campaign is spending millions to help down-ballot candidates like Goldman, The Texas Tribune has reported. A national Democratic super PAC has responded in kind, doubling its spending to $12 million in the state in the final weeks, according to the Tribune.

Several state House seats in the Dallas-Fort Worth area could factor into who gains control of the body.

Back in February, Everytown for Gun Safety announced it would spend $8 million in Texas during the 2020 election as well. Everytown told WFAA it believes the below North Texas races, in addition to District 97, could be competitive.

Collin County

District 67

Democrats are surging spending in this race, according to the Tribune. The district is in Collin County and covers parts of Allen, Plano and Richardson. Republican Jeff Leach won the seat in 2018 with 51.1% of the vote. He's facing a challenge from Democrat Lorenzo Sanchez.

District 66

This district includes part of Dallas and Plano in Collin County. Rep. Matt Shaheen is the third-term incumbent and is running against Demcorat Sharon Hirsch and Libertarian Shawn Jones. Shaheen narrowly won the district in 2018 against Hirsch.

Dallas County

District 108

District 108 in Dallas County goes from Uptown to University Park and is currently held by Republican Rep. Morgan Meyer. He narrowly beat out his current challenger Joanna Cattanach in 2018 by 220 votes.

District 112

Another race to watch is District 112 in Dallas County, which covers parts of Dallas and Richardson, among other cities. Republican Rep. Angie Chen Button was first elected to the seat in 2008 but is facing a challenge from Democrat Brandy Chambers. Libertarian Shane Newsom is also in the race.

Denton County

District 64

This district covers part of Denton County and includes Corinth, Denton, Krum and Lake Dallas, among other cities. Republican Lynn Stucky was first elected to represent the district in 2016 and is seeking re-election this year against Democrat Angela Brewer.

Tarrant County

District 93

This district includes parts of Arlington, Fort Worth, Haltom City and Haslet. Republican Matt Krause is seeking a fifth term against Democrat Lydia Bean.

District 94