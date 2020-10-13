Here's how to get a free ride to the polls in D-FW

Many public transportation services will be free.

City leaders and transportation services are trying to help voters get to the polls a little easier this election season.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership to fund trips to take voters to polling locations during early voting from Oct. 13 to 30 and on Election Day.

Riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID and ride for free.

Services include Trinity Metro’s bus routes, Trinity Metro ZIPZONE in Near Southwide, Crowley and Mercentile, ACCESS paratransit, plus Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services and Arlington’s Via and Handitran.

For ZIPZONE riders in Crowley, Mercantile and Near Southside, free rides will be determined by the pickup’s or destination’s proximity to a voting location.

Fort Worth will also get free or discounted rides to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3 through Roll to the Polls, which has partnered with bike companies, electric scooter companies, ride share services and more.

The nonprofit called Fort Worth Bike Sharing is part of the initiative.

Dallas County

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free trips to voting locations in the DART service area on Saturday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 24 and on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters can ride at no charge on all DART bus, light rail, Dallas Streetcar, GoLink and Paratransit service, and on the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station. No proof of voter registration is required.

Denton County

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) will provide free rides for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 17; Saturday, Oct. 24 and on Election Day, Nov. 3. No voter identification is required to vote.

Voters can ride the following DCTA services at no cost to get to a voting location:

A-train commuter rail

Connect Bus system (Denton and Lewisville)

University of North Texas (UNT) Campus Shuttles

Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand

Downtown Denton Transit Center Evening On-Demand

Collin County

Residents can take advantage of a rideshare app aimed at Democrats called RideShare2Vote. This service is also available in Dallas, Tarrant, Ellis and Denton counties as well as in Waxahachie. WFAA tested the app and found rides available in Frisco, McKinney and Plano.