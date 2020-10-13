Early voting sites open to long lines across North Texas

First-time and seasoned voters are keeping polling sites busy as early voting begins in North Texas.

DALLAS — The first day of early voting opened with long and steady lines at polling sites across North Texas Tuesday.

"It looked to be extremely long, but it moves really fast,” said Crystal Gordon, as she waited among a large group of voters outside the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center.

The lines were packed with people who have been anxiously waiting to cast ballots for the general election.

"I don’t like to be rushed. I know on the general election day it was going to be very crowded,” said Robb Garner.

Voters in the crowds said they were not intimidated by the lines. They were determined to vote in person.

"It matters,” Wanda Leonard said. “It matters to get things done in my neighborhood. It shows that we are interested in having things done.”

Whether the interests are local, or national, people were lining up and documenting the moment.

"It is my first time voting. I became a U.S. citizen in March,” said Edith Rodriguez.

The first-time voter said the process was about using the ballot to be a voice for her family.

"For my nephews, my nieces that are growing up. We need to give them a verification of opportunities,” said Rodriguez.

Around the polling sites, voters were in line and keeping distance, for the most part. Inside the polling centers, temperatures were checked.

There are also curbside voting kiosks helping to make early voting easier for some older and disabled voters.

However, some people are pointing out a few hiccups.

Voters who lined up early outside Carrollton Public Library on Mosely Lane said elections workers had to reboot machines after the site opened, which caused delays.

In Dallas, some voters were turned away for failing to bring main-in ballots to surrender, after deciding to vote in person.

"It’s not a slight. It’s not a voter suppression matter. It’s making sure that you cast your ballot one time in this process,” said Maurice West.

With a dramatic surge in registered voters this election season, people are urging voters to plan ahead and be prepared.