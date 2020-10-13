Republican Party of Texas sues Harris County clerk over drive-thru voting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Republican Party of Texas has filed a lawsuit against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins that claims drive-thru voting is illegal.
Drive-thru voting became available at 10 locations across Harris County on Tuesday. It's the first time drive-thru voting has been available in Texas.
The drive-thru sites were created to give voters concerned about coronavirus a safe option.
However, the lawsuit said drive-thru voting is an expansion of the Texas Election Code policy meant to help disabled residents participate in elections. It asserts that fear of contracting COVID-19 isn’t a valid excuse or disability, and thus, shouldn’t be allowed.
Right now, many changes being made to accommodate COVID-related obstacles, such as in-mail ballots for everyone, have led to legal turmoil in Texas.
The lawsuit argues curb-side or drive-thru voting should be reserved exclusively for people who can not walking into a polling station.
The group has accused Hollis of overstepping his jurisdiction and attempting to unlawfully rewrite state election laws. They’re criticizing the county clerk’s actions as a “political maneuver…to undermine electoral integrity.”
According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office website, drive-thru voting is more effective way for voters to social distance; secure because it uses the same voting machines and procedures as walk-in voting; and allows 10-30 voters to place their ballots at a time. Also ensuring that the voting process is safe but quick as possible is a major concern in Harris County, which is the most populated county in Texas.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday issued this statement in response to the Texas GOP's lawsuit:
"Shameless. The Texas GOP sued to stop drive-thru voting. This is about sowing confusion & distrust in our democracy. Drive-thru voting sites remain open. Fight back with your vote. We’re seeing record turnout. Harris County voters won't be intimidated."