Early voting set to get underway Tuesday in Texas

Polls open at 7 a.m.

As early voting opens Tuesday across Texas, election officials are anticipating a big turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 2 million more people are registered to vote in Texas this year compared to the last presidential election.

In 2016, there were 15.1 million registered voters in the state. This year, 16.9 million have registered.

Recent polls show Republicans leading in the two highest profile races in Texas.

A University of Texas and Texas Tribune poll found President Donald Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden by five points in the presidential race, while Sen. John Cornyn leads MJ Hegar by 8 points in the race for a Texas Senate seat.

Early voting, which Gov. Greg Abbott extended due to the pandemic, will end on Oct. 30.