Here are the Texas House races to watch in D-FW

Some Dallas-Fort Worth Republicans are defending seats they won in close races in 2018.

Some national polls have labeled Texas a toss-up leading up to Election Day, saying Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might have a chance in once reliably Republican state.

But that uncertainty doesn’t stop at the top of the ballot.

Democrats are nine seats short of the majority in the 150-member Texas House, and several close races in North Texas could be key to flipping the state House from red to blue.

Gov. Greg Abbott has visited the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the weeks leading up to the election to block walk with some state House representatives defending their seats.

And now that straight-ticket voting has been eliminated in Texas, both parties have encouraged voters to cast votes in down-ballot races and not just the presidential or U.S. Senate race.

Here's a look at the D-FW state House races:

District 108: Morgan Meyer v. Joanna Cattanach

State Rep. Morgan Meyer is in a bid to maintain his seat against Democratic candidate Joanna Cattanach who he narrowly defeated in 2018. Cattanach lost in 2018 by just 220 votes.

District 108 includes all of Highland Park and University Park and parts of east Dallas. Meyer has been in office since 2015. Libertarian candidate Ed Rankin is also running for the seat.

District 112: Angie Chen Button v. Brandy K. Chambers

State Rep. Angie Chen Button took office in 2009. Democrat Brandy K. Chambers is running again after she was narrowly defeated in 2018. Button won the seat with 51% of the votes in the last election.

District 112 includes part of Garland, Richardson, Rowlett and Sachse in Dallas County. Libertarian Shane D. Newsom is also running for the seat.

District 66: Matt Shaheen v. Sharon Hirsch

Republican Matt Shaheen is the third-term incumbent. He faces Democratic challenger Sharon Hirsch, who also ran for the seat in 2018. Shaheen eked out a win with 50.3% of the votes, beating Hirsch by 391 votes.

District 66 includes part of Dallas and Plano in Collin County. Libertarian Shawn Jones is also running.

District 67: Jeff Leach v. Lorenzo Sanchez

Republican Jeff Leach is seeking a fifth term. Leach won in 2018 with 51.1% of the votes. Lorenzo Sanchez, a real estate agent, won the Democratic candidacy in the July runoff. District 67 includes parts of Allen, Plano and Richardson in Collin County.

District 97: Craig Goldman v. Elizabeth Beck.

State Rep. Craig Goldman has been in office since 2012. Goldman won re-election in 2018 with 53.2% of the vote. He is facing Democratic challenger Elizabeth Beck and Libertarian challenger Rod Wingo, who also ran in 2018.

District 97 includes Benbrook and part of Fort Worth. Abbott was recently in Fort Worth to block walk with Goldman.

District 93: Matt Krause v. Lydia Bean

State Rep. Matt Krause is seeking a fifth term. He won in 2018 with 53.9% of the vote. Democrat Lydia Bean is running against him. District 93 includes parts of Arlington, Fort Worth, Haltom City and Haslet.

Other House races in North Texas

District 33

This district covers all of Rockwall County and part of Collin County. Justin Holland is the second-term incumbent.

Republican Candidate: Justin Holland

Democratic Candidate: Andy Rose

District 63

The district covers part of Denton County and includes Argyle, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Lewisville and Trophy Club, among other cities. Tan Parker is the incumbent and seeking re-election. He first took office in 2007.

Republican candidate: Tan Parker

Democratic candidate: Leslie Peeler

District 64

This district covers part of Denton County and includes Corinth, Denton, Krum and Lake Dallas, among other cities. Lynn Stucky was first elected to represent the district in 2016 and is seeking re-election this year.

Republican candidate: Lynn Stucky

Democratic candidate: Angela Brewer

District 65

The district includes parts of Carrollton, Dallas, Highland Village and Lewisville, among other cities. Michelle Beckley was elected to the seat in 2018 and is seeking re-election.

Republican candidate: Kronda Thimesch

Democratic candidate: Michelle Beckley

District 70

This district covers all of McKinney, Melissa, New Hope and Weston and parts of anna, Princeton and Prosper in Collin County. Scott Sanford is the fourth-term incumbent.

Republican Candidate: Scott Sanford

Democratic Candidate: Angie Bado

District 89

This district covers all of Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Murphy, Parker and St. Paul. It also includes parts of Nevada, Plano, Sachse and Wylie. Incumbent Candy Noble in her first term.

Republican Candidate: Candy Noble

Democratic Candidate: Sugar Ray Ash

Libertarian Candidate: Ed Kless

District 90

This district includes part of Fort Worth and Sansom Park. Ramon Romero Jr. is the incumbent seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2014.

Republican candidate: Elva Camacho

District 91

This district includes North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Watauga. Stephanie Klick is the incumbent running for re-election. She first took office in 2013.

Republican candidate: Stephanie Klick

Democratic candidate: Jeromey Sims

District 92

This district includes Bedford, Euless and Hurst. The incumbent, Jonathan Stickland, did not run for re-election.

Republican candidate: Jeff Cason

Democratic candidate: Jeff Whitfield

Green Party candidate: Brody Mulligan

District 94

This district includes part of Arlington and all of Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego. Tony Tinderholt is the incumbent seeking a fourth term.

Republican candidate: Tony Tinderholt

Democratic candidate: Alisa Simmons

Libertarian candidate: Jessica Pallett

District 96

This district includes Crowley, Kennedale and Mansfield. Incumbent Bill Zedler did not run for re-election.

Republican candidate: David Cook

Democratic candidate: Joe Drago

Libertarian candidate: Nelson Range

District 98

This district includes Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller and Southlake. Giovanni Capriglione is seeking re-election. He took office in 2013.

Republican candidate: Giovanni Capriglione

Democratic candidate: Debra Edmondson

District 102

This district includes parts of Addison, Dallas, Garland and Richardson in Dallas County. Ana-Maria Ramos is the incumbent. She is in her first term after defeating Linda Koop in 2018. Koop is running to regain her seat.

Republican Candidate: Linda Koop

District 103

This district includes parts of Dallas, Farmers Branch and Irving. Rafael Anchia is running for re-election. He has held the office since 2005.

Republican Candidate: Jerry Fortenberry II

District 105

This district includes parts of Grand Prairie and Irving. Thresa "Terry" Meza is the incumbent. She is running for a second term.

Republican Candidate: Gerson Hernandez

Democratic Candidate: Terry Meza

Libertarian Candidate: Bret Bolton

District 106

The district covers part of Denton County and includes Frisco, Little Elm, Sanger and The Colony. Jared Patterson was elected to represent the district in 2018 and is seeking re-election.

Republican candidate: Jared Patterson

Democratic candidate: Jennifer Skidonenko

District 107

This district includes parts of Dallas and Garland and most of Mesquite. Victoria Neave is running for a third term.

Republican Candidate: Samuel Smith

Democratic Candidate: Victoria Neave

District 109

This district includes all of Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer and most of Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Glenn Heights. Carl Sherman is running for his second term.

District 113

This district includes Sunnyvale, Seagoville, Rowlette, Mesquite and Garland. Rhetta Andrews Bowers is seeking her second term.

Republican Candidate: Will Douglas

Democratic Candidate: Rhetta Andrews Bowers

District 114

This district includes northern Dallas. John Turner is seeking a second term.

Republican Candidate: Luisa Del Rosal

Democratic Candidate: John Turner

District 115

This district includes parts of Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch and Irving. Julie Johnson is the incumbent seeking a second term.

Republican Candidate: Karyn Brownlee

Democratic Candidate: Julie Johnson

Texas Senate

District 12

This district covers parts of Denton and Tarrant counties, including Argyle, Azle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Cross Roads, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Krugerville, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Roanoke, Saginaw and Sansom Park. Jane Nelson is the incumbent seeking re-election. She took office in 1993.

Republican Candidate: Jane Nelson

Democratic Candidate: Shadi Zitoon

District 22

This district includes part of Tarrant County and Hood, Johnson, McLennan, Navarro and Somervell counties. Brian Birdwell, of Granbury, is the incumbent seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2010.

Republican Candidate: Brian Birdwell