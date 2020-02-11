Here are the Texas House races to watch in D-FW

Some national polls have labeled Texas a toss-up leading up to Election Day, saying Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might have a chance in once reliably Republican state.
But that uncertainty doesn’t stop at the top of the ballot.
Democrats are nine seats short of the majority in the 150-member Texas House, and several close races in North Texas could be key to flipping the state House from red to blue.
Some Dallas-Fort Worth Republicans are defending seats they won in close races in 2018.
Gov. Greg Abbott has visited the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the weeks leading up to the election to block walk with some state House representatives defending their seats.
And now that straight-ticket voting has been eliminated in Texas, both parties have encouraged voters to cast votes in down-ballot races and not just the presidential or U.S. Senate race.
Here's a look at the D-FW state House races:
District 108: Morgan Meyer v. Joanna Cattanach
State Rep. Morgan Meyer is in a bid to maintain his seat against Democratic candidate Joanna Cattanach who he narrowly defeated in 2018. Cattanach lost in 2018 by just 220 votes.
District 108 includes all of Highland Park and University Park and parts of east Dallas. Meyer has been in office since 2015. Libertarian candidate Ed Rankin is also running for the seat.
District 112: Angie Chen Button v. Brandy K. Chambers
State Rep. Angie Chen Button took office in 2009. Democrat Brandy K. Chambers is running again after she was narrowly defeated in 2018. Button won the seat with 51% of the votes in the last election.
District 112 includes part of Garland, Richardson, Rowlett and Sachse in Dallas County. Libertarian Shane D. Newsom is also running for the seat.
District 66: Matt Shaheen v. Sharon Hirsch
Republican Matt Shaheen is the third-term incumbent. He faces Democratic challenger Sharon Hirsch, who also ran for the seat in 2018. Shaheen eked out a win with 50.3% of the votes, beating Hirsch by 391 votes.
District 66 includes part of Dallas and Plano in Collin County. Libertarian Shawn Jones is also running.
RELATED: Collin County is the center of a political storm as the Texas suburbs become more competitive for Democrats
District 67: Jeff Leach v. Lorenzo Sanchez
Republican Jeff Leach is seeking a fifth term. Leach won in 2018 with 51.1% of the votes. Lorenzo Sanchez, a real estate agent, won the Democratic candidacy in the July runoff. District 67 includes parts of Allen, Plano and Richardson in Collin County.
District 97: Craig Goldman v. Elizabeth Beck.
State Rep. Craig Goldman has been in office since 2012. Goldman won re-election in 2018 with 53.2% of the vote. He is facing Democratic challenger Elizabeth Beck and Libertarian challenger Rod Wingo, who also ran in 2018.
District 97 includes Benbrook and part of Fort Worth. Abbott was recently in Fort Worth to block walk with Goldman.
District 93: Matt Krause v. Lydia Bean
State Rep. Matt Krause is seeking a fifth term. He won in 2018 with 53.9% of the vote. Democrat Lydia Bean is running against him. District 93 includes parts of Arlington, Fort Worth, Haltom City and Haslet.
RELATED: It's a wrap: Texas shatters early voting records, exceeds entire vote total of the 2016 presidential election
Other House races in North Texas
District 33
This district covers all of Rockwall County and part of Collin County. Justin Holland is the second-term incumbent.
Republican Candidate: Justin Holland
Democratic Candidate: Andy Rose
District 63
The district covers part of Denton County and includes Argyle, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Lewisville and Trophy Club, among other cities. Tan Parker is the incumbent and seeking re-election. He first took office in 2007.
Republican candidate: Tan Parker
Democratic candidate: Leslie Peeler
District 64
This district covers part of Denton County and includes Corinth, Denton, Krum and Lake Dallas, among other cities. Lynn Stucky was first elected to represent the district in 2016 and is seeking re-election this year.
Republican candidate: Lynn Stucky
Democratic candidate: Angela Brewer
District 65
The district includes parts of Carrollton, Dallas, Highland Village and Lewisville, among other cities. Michelle Beckley was elected to the seat in 2018 and is seeking re-election.
Republican candidate: Kronda Thimesch
Democratic candidate: Michelle Beckley
District 70
This district covers all of McKinney, Melissa, New Hope and Weston and parts of anna, Princeton and Prosper in Collin County. Scott Sanford is the fourth-term incumbent.
Republican Candidate: Scott Sanford
Democratic Candidate: Angie Bado
District 89
This district covers all of Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Murphy, Parker and St. Paul. It also includes parts of Nevada, Plano, Sachse and Wylie. Incumbent Candy Noble in her first term.
Republican Candidate: Candy Noble
Democratic Candidate: Sugar Ray Ash
Libertarian Candidate: Ed Kless
District 90
This district includes part of Fort Worth and Sansom Park. Ramon Romero Jr. is the incumbent seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2014.
Republican candidate: Elva Camacho
Democratic candidate: Ramon Romero Jr.
District 91
This district includes North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Watauga. Stephanie Klick is the incumbent running for re-election. She first took office in 2013.
Republican candidate: Stephanie Klick
Democratic candidate: Jeromey Sims
District 92
This district includes Bedford, Euless and Hurst. The incumbent, Jonathan Stickland, did not run for re-election.
Republican candidate: Jeff Cason
Democratic candidate: Jeff Whitfield
Green Party candidate: Brody Mulligan
District 94
This district includes part of Arlington and all of Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego. Tony Tinderholt is the incumbent seeking a fourth term.
Republican candidate: Tony Tinderholt
Democratic candidate: Alisa Simmons
Libertarian candidate: Jessica Pallett
District 96
This district includes Crowley, Kennedale and Mansfield. Incumbent Bill Zedler did not run for re-election.
Republican candidate: David Cook
Democratic candidate: Joe Drago
Libertarian candidate: Nelson Range
District 98
This district includes Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller and Southlake. Giovanni Capriglione is seeking re-election. He took office in 2013.
Republican candidate: Giovanni Capriglione
Democratic candidate: Debra Edmondson
District 102
This district includes parts of Addison, Dallas, Garland and Richardson in Dallas County. Ana-Maria Ramos is the incumbent. She is in her first term after defeating Linda Koop in 2018. Koop is running to regain her seat.
Republican Candidate: Linda Koop
Democratic Candidate: Ana-Maria Ramos
District 103
This district includes parts of Dallas, Farmers Branch and Irving. Rafael Anchia is running for re-election. He has held the office since 2005.
Republican Candidate: Jerry Fortenberry II
Democratic Candidate: Rafael M. Anchia
District 105
This district includes parts of Grand Prairie and Irving. Thresa "Terry" Meza is the incumbent. She is running for a second term.
Republican Candidate: Gerson Hernandez
Democratic Candidate: Terry Meza
Libertarian Candidate: Bret Bolton
District 106
The district covers part of Denton County and includes Frisco, Little Elm, Sanger and The Colony. Jared Patterson was elected to represent the district in 2018 and is seeking re-election.
Republican candidate: Jared Patterson
Democratic candidate: Jennifer Skidonenko
District 107
This district includes parts of Dallas and Garland and most of Mesquite. Victoria Neave is running for a third term.
Republican Candidate: Samuel Smith
Democratic Candidate: Victoria Neave
District 109
This district includes all of Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer and most of Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Glenn Heights. Carl Sherman is running for his second term.
Republican Candidate: Dr. Eugene Allen
Democratic Candidate: Carl O. Sherman Sr.
District 113
This district includes Sunnyvale, Seagoville, Rowlette, Mesquite and Garland. Rhetta Andrews Bowers is seeking her second term.
Republican Candidate: Will Douglas
Democratic Candidate: Rhetta Andrews Bowers
District 114
This district includes northern Dallas. John Turner is seeking a second term.
Republican Candidate: Luisa Del Rosal
Democratic Candidate: John Turner
District 115
This district includes parts of Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch and Irving. Julie Johnson is the incumbent seeking a second term.
Republican Candidate: Karyn Brownlee
Democratic Candidate: Julie Johnson
Texas Senate
District 12
This district covers parts of Denton and Tarrant counties, including Argyle, Azle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Cross Roads, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Krugerville, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Roanoke, Saginaw and Sansom Park. Jane Nelson is the incumbent seeking re-election. She took office in 1993.
Republican Candidate: Jane Nelson
Democratic Candidate: Shadi Zitoon
District 22
This district includes part of Tarrant County and Hood, Johnson, McLennan, Navarro and Somervell counties. Brian Birdwell, of Granbury, is the incumbent seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2010.
Republican Candidate: Brian Birdwell
Democratic Candidate: Robert Vick