Associated Press projects Texas win for Pres. Donald Trump

The Associated Press is projecting Pres. Donald J. Trump to win Texas for a second time. Trump is holding a narrow lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the state.

The Republican incumbent is in position to take Texas’ 38 electoral votes in his quest to reach 270 and earn a second term.

A number of other battleground states were still too close to call in the presidential race as Election Day came to a close.

Strong early voter turnout had Democrats hopeful they could flip the largest red state in the U.S., but results showed Republicans holding their own in Texas.

In addition to Trump's victory, Sen. John Cornyn defeated challenger M.J. Hegar and Democrats faced an uphill battle in their attempt to flip the Texas House.

Cornyn’s victory came shortly after polls closed in Texas, where a record turnout of nearly 10 million people in early voting accelerated optimism among Democrats of a breakthrough this year after decades of defeats.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a rising star in the GOP, won a second term representing his congressional seat near Houston. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s former doctor in the White House, also won a U.S. House race in West Texas.