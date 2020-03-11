Here are some of the hottest Congressional races in D-FW

Some historically Republican Texas seats could be up for grabs, including one left open by a U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant, who announced his retirement last year.

Democrats are defending their majority in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives.

Marchant represents the 24th Congressional district, which includes Carrollton, Coppell, Irving, Southlake and the DFW Airport. He was elected to Congress in 2004.

He narrowly kept his seat during the 2018 election.

In 2014, Marchant won by 33 percentage points. In 2016, the margin narrowed to 17 percentage points. By 2018, that gap narrowed to 3 percentage points.

Now there is a battle between a Trump Republican and a Democrat who hopes to flip the seat and become first Black Latina in Congress.

In Dallas County, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is running to keep a seat he flipped blue two years ago. And in Collin County, Democrats are pointing to high voter turnout as a chance to turn Rep. Van Taylor's seat blue.

U.S. House District 24: Beth Van Duyne v. Candace Valenzuela

Republican Beth Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving. She endorsed Trump during the 2016 election and was appointed as a regional administrator for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Van Duyne says she wants to combat a rise in socialism and curb illegal immigration.

Democrat Candace Valenzuela is a trustee on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District board. She hopes to flip the Republican seat to become the first Black Latina in Congress. Valenzuela says she would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Libertarian Darren Hamilton and Independent candidates Steve Kuzmich and Mark Bauer are also running for the seat.

U.S. House District 3: Van Taylor v. Lulu Seikaly

Republican Van Taylor is running for a second term in the U.S. House to represent a district that includes Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Plano and Richardson in Collin County. Taylor has previous served in the Texas Senate and Texas House. He is a U.S. Marine who served in the Iraq War. Taylor attended Harvard University, where he earned his MBA. He calls himself a "bipartisan problem solver." He was one of three authors of the HOPE Act, which aimed to provide financial assistance to the commercial real estate market during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrat Lulu Seikaly is a first-generation American whose parents fled war-torn Lebanon. She graduated from Southern Methodist University after attending Ursuline Academy. Seikaly works as an employment attorney. Though Republicans have held this seat since 1968, Texas Democrats believe that changing demographics could help Seikaly win. Her website says she wants to "ensure that every American has the opportunity to succeed just like her family did here."

In 2018, Taylor won the seat with 54.2% of the votes. Libertarian Christopher Claytor, who is running again, received 1.5% of the votes.

U.S. House District 32: Genevieve Collins v. Colin Allred

Formerly a Republican district, Democrat Colin Allred ousted Pete Sessions with 52% of the vote in 2018. The district includes the Park Cities, eastern Dallas and parts of Garland, Mesquite and Richardson. Though most of the district falls in Dallas County, it does span into Collin County to include most of Wylie and all of Sachse.

Republican Genevieve Collins hopes to flip the district back to red. The political newcomer is running for public office for the first time. Collins works at her family's company, iStation. She says she wants to maintain the 2017 tax cuts and audit the federal government's spending. Her campaign has drawn attention and fundraising from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which hopes to take back Allred's seat. In third-quarter fundraising, Collins raised $1.23 million, shy of Allred's $1.26 million, reported The Texas Tribune.

Democrat Colin Allred is running for a second term. He ended the third-quarter fundraising period with $1.7 million in the bank, compared to Collins' $1 million, according to The Texas Tribune. He is an attorney and a former NFL player for the Tennessee Titans. Allred has worked across the aisle and worked to convert an old Garland medical center into a Veterans Affairs hospital to reduce wait times at the Dallas VA. He attended Dallas schools, where his mother was a teacher.