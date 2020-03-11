Political parties make final appeal to Dallas County voters

Volunteers with both the Dallas County Democratic Party and the Dallas County Republican Party are making calls to voters on the eve of Election Day.

DALLAS — On the eve of Election Day, there remains a lot of excitement across North Texas about voting.

People know the stakes are high. Polling sites are expected to be busy on Tuesday.

”We have been non-stop,” said William Busby with the Dallas County Republican Party.

The countdown to Election Day is on.

"We’re feeling very, very, excited,” said Trey Arnold with the Dallas County Democratic Party.

Staff and volunteers with the local Democratic and Republican parties are hustling and pulling out all the stops. They are working overtime to get people to polling sites.

”With record turnout in Texas, it’s just exciting on both sides of the aisle, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, just to see the enthusiasm to go vote, or be a part of the process,” Busby said.

It is the same type of enthusiasm the Dallas County Democratic Party is experiencing. Arnold said candidates and campaigns know they can’t get too comfortable in the hours remaining.

”We know that regardless of how good we feel, we still have to fight like we are playing from behind,” Arnold added.

As the clock ticks towards Election Day, political parties know the stakes are high for local and national races. Statewide, redistricting and taking control of the House are hot topics.

Dallas County saw a record-setting number of people casting ballots during early voting. Political advisors say there is a slight concentration on certain communities to show up strong. The Dallas County Republican Party would like to see a boost in voter turnout across East Dallas, Mesquite, and Garland. The Dallas County Democratic Party is working to make sure efforts in the Southern sector are smooth.