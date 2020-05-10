Am I registered to vote? Here's how to check in Texas

If you're not, the last day to register is Monday, Oct. 5.

Texans will cast their ballots in the 2020 elections in just a matter of weeks, and with Election Day coming up, voters need to make sure their paperwork is in order now.

Monday, Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the state if you want to have a say in the 2020 election for president, U.S. Senate and House seats, along with a number of other statewide and local races.

To do so, voters must be a resident of the county where they submit a registration application. If you've moved recently, even if it's just within your county, you'll need to update your information before Oct. 5 as well.

Think you might have registered to vote already but want to be sure?

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas, so it's worth confirming your registration is correct and up-to-date. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

You'll need your first and last name, your birthdate, the county where you would be registered and your ZIP code.

If you are registered, the Secretary of State's website will show you the address where you're registered, your gender, when your registration is valid from, your effective registration date and your voter status, which should be "ACTIVE."

The website will also show you what county and precinct you're registered in, as well as your Voter Unique Identifier or VUID.

If that address is incorrect, there is a button below to change it.

To the right will be a link about upcoming election information and polling places specific to your registration.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years old on Election Day. You also must have a valid Texas or federal photo ID to cast a ballot, although there are certain exemptions to that.

Those who wish to vote by mail must submit their application for a mail-in ballot no later than Oct. 23.

To vote by mail in Texas, you must be: