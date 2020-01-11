How do I find my polling place in Texas?

Polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Millions have already cast their ballots across Texas during early voting or by mail, but more voters are expected to turn out on Election Day itself to vote in person.

Polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., they must be allowed to vote, according to Texas law.

Some counties allow their voters to cast their ballots at any polling location in their county on Election Day.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.

Here's how to find where you can cast your ballot.

Texas Secretary of State

The Secretary of State's office has an online tool called "Am I registered to vote?" that allows voters to lookup their election information using their name, date of birth, county and zip code.

Once you enter your information, the tool will show you a box on the right-hand side that says "Upcoming Elections." Click the option for July 14, and the state website will generate a list of all the locations you can vote at on Tuesday.

County Elections Website

You can also check for that information on many county elections websites, some of which include interactive maps to help you find the closest location.

County websites will also often have more information on your local elections and voting, including what your county is doing in light of COVID-19.

Below is a list of county elections websites:

Don't see your county on this list? Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for a complete list.

