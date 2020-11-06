While I have your attention

Tiffany Derry:

Master Chef and Owner, Roots Chicken Shak

Beaumont, Texas native Tiffany Derry began her culinary career at the tender age of fifteen at a world-renowned establishment known for breakfast. Initially applying for a cook position, Tiffany was denied because of her gender and was hired as a server. Due to the kitchen being understaffed, Tiffany rose to the occasion and eventually became the youngest person to hold a management position at the age of seventeen. Following her studies at The Art Institute of Houston, Tiffany was met with much success -- via restaurant openings, strategic partnerships, TV appearances (Top Chef, Hungry Investors, Top Chef Junior, Chopped Junior, etc.) and was named one of the “Best Chefs of DFW.” The Emmy-Nominated chef opened her newest concept, Roots Chicken Shak, in Plano serving up the highly coveted Duck Fat Fried Chicken.