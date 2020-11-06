While I have your attention
Listen. Learn. Engage.
WFAA
Listen. Learn. Engage.
WFAA pledges to:
- Listen to the historically unheard.
- Learn from the lessons of the past and the present.
- Help share those stories and learnings with the world.
- Actively engage in the solutions, and help others do the same.
This page is dedicated to those actions. A place where advocates and allies alike can: listen to the stories, learn about the problems, and engage in the solutions to racism and inequality in America.
Chapter one: Lady Jade
Lady Jade
Co-Host of K104FM’s DeDe In The Morning Show and Founder of Project 16
Lady Jade founded Project 16 "to equip and inspire youth ages 10-16 to realize the broad spectrum of educational paths and career options available to them beyond what they may see in their immediate surroundings." (from project16dfw.org)
Chapter two: Kellen Daniel and Ryan Jones
Kellen Daniel and Ryan Jones
Managers - Sneaker Politics Dallas
Kellen Daniel and Ryan Jones are the Managers of Sneaker Politics’ Dallas location. From Lafayette and New Orleans Louisiana, respectively, they moved to Dallas a little less than a year ago to help expand what is already an established Louisiana sneaker boutique to a new audience in North Texas.
Chapter three: Rev. Rachel Baughman
Rev. Rachel Baughman
Senior Pastor at Oak Lawn UMC
Chapter four: Nakia Douglas
Nakia Douglas
Executive Director of TRIO and Pre Collegiate Programs at UNT - Dallas
Nakia Douglas previously served as the Executive Director of the South Oak Cliff Feeder Pattern in Dallas ISD. Additionally, he is the Founding Principal of “The” Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy. A twenty-two year (K-16) Educator, he has served students and communities from North Carolina, Georgetown, Pflugerville and Dallas, Texas as either a Teacher and/or Administrator.
Chapter five: Tiffany Derry
Tiffany Derry:
Master Chef and Owner, Roots Chicken Shak
Beaumont, Texas native Tiffany Derry began her culinary career at the tender age of fifteen at a world-renowned establishment known for breakfast. Initially applying for a cook position, Tiffany was denied because of her gender and was hired as a server. Due to the kitchen being understaffed, Tiffany rose to the occasion and eventually became the youngest person to hold a management position at the age of seventeen. Following her studies at The Art Institute of Houston, Tiffany was met with much success -- via restaurant openings, strategic partnerships, TV appearances (Top Chef, Hungry Investors, Top Chef Junior, Chopped Junior, etc.) and was named one of the “Best Chefs of DFW.” The Emmy-Nominated chef opened her newest concept, Roots Chicken Shak, in Plano serving up the highly coveted Duck Fat Fried Chicken.
Chapter six: Leah Frazier
Leah Frazier
CEO, Think Three Media
Leah Frazier is an award-winning entrepreneur, attorney, best selling author and speaker, and recently recognized as one of the top 50 leaders in Future Innovation for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. She is the CEO and proud owner of Think Three Media - a creative marketing and communications agency servicing national clients in the industries of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and more. She prides herself on her footprint within the startup and entrepreneurial community and has been featured in major publications and outlets, with top-tiered partnerships cultivated with Cantu Beauty, Vogue, Neiman Marcus, Warner Bros., Via Spiga and more.
Chapter seven: Elliotte Dunlap
Elliotte Dunlap
Chief Channel Officer for Financial Service Industry Capital Markets for Microsoft
An inherent leader, Elliotte has a distinguished record of accomplishment as a respected industry professional with a passion for overcoming challenges and a relentless attitude around success. Elliotte has been awarded the honor of receiving the Circle of Excellence Platinum Award by Microsoft and IBM; both Fortune 10 companies. He is a 2019 Alumni of Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Executive Program, which is a business organization described as “committed to promoting economic prosperity by leading economic development, driving improvements in public education, influencing public policy, and catalyzing and advocating for regional partnerships”. As of 2020 he is on the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders
Chapter eight: Princess Pope
Princess Pope
CEO, Guns and Roses Boutique
Princess Pope is an entrepreneur, speaker and business consultant who specializes in showing others how to boldly express who they are through fashion. Known as “Princess the CEO”, she is the owner and operator of the award-winning Guns and Roses Boutique -- a unisex lifestyle destination hailing from Dallas, Texas. Because of her vision and leadership, Guns and Roses has emerged as a go-to destination in the Downtown Dallas fashion and entertainment scene. As a speaker and mentor, she educates women and entrepreneurs on how to win in the fashion game, pursue their goals and make their dreams a reality.
Chapter nine: Bobby Sessions
Bobby Sessions
Rapper / Recording Artist
From official bio: Bobby Sessions was born and raised in Pleasant Grove, Dallas Texas, a predominantly Black, low-to-lower middle income neighborhood southeast of the metroplex — a place that prepares better for survival than stardom. Midway through his formative years, Bobby and his family relocated to Rowlett, a suburb 20 miles northeast, and it can be argued that Bobby’s proximity to both realities are essential to the development of the perspectives illustrated in his music.