While I have your attention: Rev. Rachel Baughman

Rev. Rachel Baughman is an executive pastor in Dallas and sixth generation United Methodist minister. A graduate of Texas Wesleyan University and Drew Theological Seminary, Rachel is one of the primary editors for the CEB Women’s Bible. Rachel has also contributed to and edited the Spark Bible and a long list of curricula for Sparkhouse Press. Rachel is a certified Birkman coach and loves consulting with church staffs across the country to improve their mutual understanding and ability to work with each other.



Website: olumc.org