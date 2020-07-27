Andrea Glispie oversees portfolio of investments in career pathways programs at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. She also and directs Pathways to Work, a cross-sector collaboration of funders, employers and training providers working to create innovative solutions for moving entry-level workers into good middle-skill jobs and ensure employers have a pipeline of skilled and ready-to-work employees.
While I have your attention: Andrea Glispie
Program Director at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.