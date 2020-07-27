x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

outreach

While I have your attention: Andrea Glispie

Program Director at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Andrea Glispie oversees portfolio of investments in career pathways programs at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. She also and directs Pathways to Work, a cross-sector collaboration of funders, employers and training providers working to create innovative solutions for moving entry-level workers into good middle-skill jobs and ensure employers have a pipeline of skilled and ready-to-work employees.