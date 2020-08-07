While I have your attention: Quiana McDaniel

Quiana Dasha is the founder, creator and visionary behind Dasha Cosmetics and the House of Dasha boutique. Quiana has a background in business and accounting which gave her the foundational tools to build her business from the ground up. House of Dasha is located in the heart of Desoto, Texas and hails as the premiere location for affordable contemporary women’s clothing. Offering unique and versatile styles, the House of Dasha brand offers multi-faceted looks in Curvy, Couture, and Contemporary selections.



Follow Quiana McDaniel: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Website: houseofdasha.com