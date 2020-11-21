While I have your attention: Greg Fields

Greg Fields joined WFAA as a meteorologist in 1998 and considers Dallas his adopted hometown.

Married for more than 20 years, Greg has one daughter.

He was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, a place where segregation and racism are part of its history.

A man of deep faith, Greg believes God has intentionally brought all of these events of the past year into our lives to get our attention, draw us closer to him and help us move forward.