While I have your attention: Princess Pope

Princess Pope is an entrepreneur, speaker and business consultant who specializes in showing others how to boldly express who they are through fashion. Known as “Princess the CEO”, she is the owner and operator of the award-winning Guns and Roses Boutique -- a unisex lifestyle destination hailing from Dallas, Texas. Because of her vision and leadership, Guns and Roses has emerged as a go-to destination in the Downtown Dallas fashion and entertainment scene. As a speaker and mentor, she educates women and entrepreneurs on how to win in the fashion game, pursue their goals and make their dreams a reality.



Follow Princess Pope: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn

Website: gunsandrosesboutique.com



