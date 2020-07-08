x
While I Have Your Attention

While I have your attention: Ashley Brundage

Senior Vice President, Community Impact - United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

Ashley joined United Way of Metropolitan Dallas in 2007. She leads the team responsible for making measurable contributions to the North Texas community’s ten-year goals through strategic investments and programming. Through her leadership, Ashley ensures that United Way's community impact work holistically addresses community issues through targeted programming and systems level collaborations to achieve high-quality results. (From United Way of Metropolitan Dallas website)

