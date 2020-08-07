While I have your attention: Leah Frazier

Leah Frazier is an award-winning entrepreneur, attorney, best selling author and speaker, and recently recognized as one of the top 50 leaders in Future Innovation for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. She is the CEO and proud owner of Think Three Media - a creative marketing and communications agency servicing national clients in the industries of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and more. She prides herself on her footprint within the startup and entrepreneurial community and has been featured in major publications and outlets, with top-tiered partnerships cultivated with Cantu Beauty, Vogue, Neiman Marcus, Warner Bros., Via Spiga and more.



Follow Leah Frazier: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Book Recommendations: White Fragility, Check Your Privilege, The Burden (by: Rochelle Riley)

Television and Movie Recommendations: #BlackAF, Black-ish, 13, I Am Not Your Negro, The Hate U Give, When They See Us

Places to Donate: Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, NAACP