While I have your attention: Elliotte Dunlap

An inherent leader, Elliotte has a distinguished record of accomplishment as a respected industry professional with a passion for overcoming challenges and a relentless attitude around success. Elliotte has been awarded the honor of receiving the Circle of Excellence Platinum Award by Microsoft and IBM; both Fortune 10 companies. He is a 2019 Alumni of Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Executive Program, which is a business organization described as “committed to promoting economic prosperity by leading economic development, driving improvements in public education, influencing public policy, and catalyzing and advocating for regional partnerships”. As of 2020 he is on the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders



Book Recommendations: Purpose Driven Life, 48 Laws of Power, Range

Television and Movie Recommendations: Out of Darkeness (Amazon Prime Video), I Am Not Your Negro