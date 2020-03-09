While I have your attention: DJ Poizon Ivy

When she’s not honing her skills, she is an advocate for causes close to her and distinctly works to enable youth pursuing careers in the arts and sports.

Going from on air, to arenas, to clubs and main stages, DJ Poizon Ivy has lent her services to major brands, corporations, and non-profits including the NBA, NBA Africa, Basketball Africa League, Spotify, RiseNation, several major record labels, Refinery29, MLB, NCAA, United Way, Red Bull, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Nanci Lieberman Foundation, and more.

When she’s not honing her skills, DJ Poizon Ivy is an advocate for causes close to her and distinctly works to enable youth pursuing careers in the arts and sports through her non-profit, GEM-IN-I.

DJ Poizon Ivy’s personal vision includes continual growth into an authentic voice of authority and leader in culture and diversity as pertaining to sports, music, fashion, and the greater arts sector.