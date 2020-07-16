While I have your attention: Denise Manoy

Born in Ft. Campbell, KY, Denise has lived all over the United States and Japan. Her father proudly served in the United States Army and her travels offered invaluable experiences in diversity. Denise had a successful career, marketing and administering executive benefits to Fortune 100/500 companies but took a leap of faith in 2006 to open indigo 1745 - a men’s and women’s clothing and accessories boutique located in the Bishop Arts District. Denise as well as the boutique, has been featured in USA Today, D Magazine, Dallas Morning News and most recently on CNN and MSNBC.