While I have your attention: Demond Fernandez

Award-winning investigative reporter Demond Fernandez joined WFAA-TV, Channel 8 News, in June 2014. Most days, you can catch him covering stories and breaking news across southern Dallas, and occasionally filling in on the weekend anchor desk. Demond’s covered a variety of local and national stories from newsrooms in Houston, San Antonio, and Flint, Michigan. His broadcasting career began in Lansing, Michigan where he worked as a general assignment reporter by day and as a student at Thomas Cooley Law School by night.



