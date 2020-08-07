While I have your attention: Bobby Sessions

From official bio: Bobby Sessions was born and raised in Pleasant Grove, Dallas Texas, a predominantly Black, low-to-lower middle income neighborhood southeast of the metroplex — a place that prepares better for survival than stardom. Midway through his formative years, Bobby and his family relocated to Rowlett, a suburb 20 miles northeast, and it can be argued that Bobby’s proximity to both realities are essential to the development of the perspectives illustrated in his music.



Website: bobbysessionstx.com