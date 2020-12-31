x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

2020 Year in review: What felt like 10 years of events stuffed in a one-year bag

Who doesn’t want to relive the longest, strangest, most depressing year in recent memory?

Nick Blackhall

Adobe

Y’all. It’s almost 2021. So, it must be time to pen the obligatory 2020 year-in-review article, because who doesn’t want to relive the longest, strangest, most depressing year in recent memory?

A Presidential election that stretched on for weeks, possible proof of aliens, and the death of Kobe Bryant. Those are just a few things that happened amidst the fog of a global pandemic that disrupted everyone's lives. 

And killed hundreds of thousands in the U.S.

It feels like 10 years worth of stuff happened in the last 12 months. Are you ready for this?

Buckle up.

Chapter one January

When the clock struck 12:01 am, it looked like things might be great. It was the dawn of a new decade! We could all still gather in groups of 10 or more and we finally had a year where those New Year’s Eve glasses kind of looked OK. But it only took a couple of days for things to take a turn:

  • The third state of emergency was declared in Australia as wildfires continued to rage across the island continent, killing at least 24 people and hundreds of millions of animals.
Credit: AP
Fire burns in the grass near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra's southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Oh yeah, Megxit was a thing too.

Chapter two February

January was rough. But it’s better to get the bad part of the year out of the way early, right? Things seemed to look up when everyone’s favorite groundhog predicted an early spring. So far, so good…

  • Katie Sowers became the first female and openly gay person to coach at the Super Bowl. 
  • The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and you had the last big gathering at your house before, you know, everything started to go downhill.

2019

2020

  • The Oscars were a thing that happened this year, but we all know the best award show is the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The biggest controversy of awards season was when Siba, a standard poodle (and total chicken-eating diva) stole the '"Best In Show" title from an adorable golden retriever named Daniel.
Credit: AP
In this Feb. 11, 2020 photo, a Golden retriever named Daniel competes in the Best in Show contest during 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and is spurring so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Chapter three March

March was the time where 2020 started to feel like it wasn’t messing around. Coronavirus numbers started to climb and the pandemic started to become real for a lot of people. (And not so real to some others, but this isn’t that kind of article so don’t @ me.)

  • The Dow free falls like a Tom Petty song and experiences the largest single-day point drop in its history losing more than 2000 points.
  • We lost our collective minds and bought all the toilet paper. So much so, it basically became currency. We were inches away from converting to a barter economy. 

This tweet might sum up March the best:

Chapter four April

If there was a time this year when we sort of made a collective effort to quarantine, this was probably it. We all learned how to Zoom and create the perfect sourdough starter. Sweatpants officially became workwear (assuming you still had a job otherwise they were still just a sad metaphor for life). 

  • We all rallied around exhausted healthcare workers. It was awesome to see s cohesive effort to support those who were helping us heal and keep us going.
Credit: AP
Protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • If you’re a parent of a school-age child, you discovered that homeschooling is hard and teachers are heroes. 

Chapter five May

When it's all said and done, historians may look back at May 2020 as one of the most pivotal moments in modern U.S. history. The month started with people arguing over government shutdowns, it ended when deep-rooted racial tensions, compounded by the added stress of the pandemic, finally boiled over. 

Before we get to the protests though, here are a couple of other things that happened:

In May we were wondering how long this whole quarantine thing might last. People were starting to get restless and understandably nervous about making ends meet. 

At first, the protests were not really thought all the way out. 

  • People protested about not being able to work out by...working out.

But then the world changed...

Chapter six June

Protests over police brutality and social injustice spilled into June. The good news was that everyone seemed to be talking and, for just a moment, the conversation about race was elevated.

Of course, coronavirus was still around and it wasn't slowing down...

  • The case numbers were going the wrong way.
  • But even so, people started to get really touchy about wearing masks. Lots of cuss words were said.

 

Chapter seven July

We made it to the halfway point of the year!  There were only six...months...left...

Oh no.

Chapter eight August

August was upon us. Hurricanes were still churning in the gulf, the pandemic was causing all kinds of parental stress about going back to school and the Democratic primary was wrapping up.

Credit: Jacob Emerick
Before Hurricane Laura left a trail of destruction in Louisiana and Southeast Texas, she created a stunning natural phenomenon in Key West, Florida.
Credit: AP
This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Credit: AP
Khloe Murray, 5, of South Carolina, holds her Black Panther doll during a Chadwick Boseman Tribute on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chapter nine September

Do you remember, the 21st day in September? No? It wasn't a particularly good day for North Texas sports. The Rangers lost to the Angels. The Dallas Stars lost Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

The rest of the month was a little more eventful:

  • Speaking of the Dallas Stars, our boys made us proud by taking the Tampa Bay Lightning deep into the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately losing the series 4-2.
  • Foo Fighters frontman and Rock icon Dave Grohl got into the cutest drum battle you've ever seen.
  • The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg sent shockwaves through the country. And for just a moment, we all seemed to be united in our grief in losing an American Icon.
  • Biden and Trump finally met head to head in the first presidential debate and it was...interesting. 
  • A quirky phenomenon that has emerged in the last several years is the Trump boat parade. Normally, there aren't any issues, however, that wasn't the case for one that took place in Austin. Five boats ended up underwater.

PHOTOS: 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis

1 / 11
Lake Travis Scuba

Chapter ten October

October is the month in Texas where both the weather and the Cowboys lose their minds and decide to somehow be both hot AND cold at the same time. This year was no exception.

  • At one point we were tracking a winter storm AND a hurricane. October weather is wild.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his fist to cheers from fans as he is carted off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury running the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Chapter eleven November

In a year full of long months, November is the league leader. The month was dominated by the neverending roller coaster that was the presidential election process. 

Credit: AP
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
  • Tons of people had virtual Thanksgiving dinners. Well, the dinners were real, the guests were virtual. It wasn't ideal, but the fact that you could finally mute an annoying family member helped a little.

 

Chapter twelve December

We did it, y'all! We made it to December, and you almost made it through this entire article.

  • An explosion on Christmas Day rocked downtown Nashville. Authorities said the suspect died in the blast and are working to determine his motive. 
  • After a lot of back and forth, and a few tweets, the president signed a massive funding bill that will include $600 stimulus checks for most Americans. 

So, that's about it for the big stuff. Do you know what else happened this year? Thousands of other things that were important to you and your family. Babies were born. People fell in love. Tons of pets were adopted. Graduations and birthdays were celebrated. We danced in our living rooms and watched every episode of that one show on Netflix. We connected with family and friends in new ways. We mourned those we loved and lost. We learned to appreciate all the people who are “essential” in our lives. 

Here’s to a better 2021.

I mean, come on. It HAS to be better, right?