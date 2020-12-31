2020 Year in review: What felt like 10 years of events stuffed in a one-year bag

I wish they'd left the Rockefeller tree alone. Before, she was a real one whose outsides matched all our insides. Now, she's an Instagram hottie telling me I can feel less depressed if I "just exercise more" pic.twitter.com/uv2IBktCBi

So, that's about it for the big stuff. Do you know what else happened this year? Thousands of other things that were important to you and your family. Babies were born. People fell in love. Tons of pets were adopted. Graduations and birthdays were celebrated. We danced in our living rooms and watched every episode of that one show on Netflix. We connected with family and friends in new ways. We mourned those we loved and lost. We learned to appreciate all the people who are “essential” in our lives.