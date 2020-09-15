2020 Emmy Winners: See the Complete List

In unprecedented times, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be bigger than ever.

The Television Academy has made this year's festivities a weeklong affair, with the Nicole Byer-hosted Creative Arts Emmys split up over four nights leading to Sunday's primetime ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from L.A.'s Staples Center -- with the rest of the show largely virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Creative Arts Emmys are streaming Monday through Thursday night on Emmys.com, followed by a final live ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19 airing on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The breakdown of nights will be as follows:

Monday, Sept. 14: Reality & Non-Fiction

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Variety

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Scripted Night One

Thursday, Sept. 17: Scripted Night Two

Saturday, Sept: 19: An eclectic mix of awards across all genres

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

This post will be updated throughout the week as winners are announced.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Creative Arts Emmys - Reality & Non-Fiction

NEON / Netflix / VH1 / Netflix

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

**The Apollo**

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

The Great Hack

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

**Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath**

Ugly Delicious

VICE

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

**National Geographic Presents Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds**

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

**Queer Eye**

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

**RuPaul's Drag Race**

The Voice

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

**The Cave**

Sea Of Shadows

Serengeti

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Cheer

**Life Below Zero**

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

**American Factory**

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

**Cheer**

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming

Home

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

**Why We Hate**

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti

**David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet**

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory

**Apollo 11**

Beastie Boys Story

The Last Dance

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye

**RuPaul's Drag Race**

Survivor

Top Chef

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

**Cheer**

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

**Apollo 11**

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

**Apollo 11**

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story

The Cave

Circus Of Books

**Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer**

McMillion$

Creative Arts Emmys - Variety

HBO / Comedy Central / NBC

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

Dancing With The Stars

The Oscars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars

Drunk History

The Masked Singer

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born at Night, But Not Last Night"

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629"

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff"

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy"

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit Bob!"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2"

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

62nd Grammy Awards

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Creative Arts Emmys - Scripted (Night 1)

Netflix / Hulu / FX

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Defending Jacob, "After"

Devs, "Episode 7"

The Plot Against America, "Part 1"

Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning"

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola, "Ice Cream For Breakfast"

Family Reunion, "Remember Black Elvis?"

The Ranch, "It Ain't My Falt"

Will & Grace, "Accidentally On Porpoise"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The End Of The F***ing World, "Episode 2"

Homecoming, "Giant"

Insecure, "Lowkey Happy"

Insecure, 'Lowkey Lost"

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 7: The Reckoning"

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish

Grace And Frankie

The Handmaid's Tale

The Politician

Schitt's Creek

This Is Us

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Carnival Row

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners, "Slappy Holidays"

One Day At A Time, "Boundaries"

Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"

Will & Grace, "What A Dump"

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mrs. America

Pose

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Ozark

Succession

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW

The Mandalorian

Space Force

What We Do In The Shadows

Will & Grace

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Mandalorian

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child"

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary"

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption"

Ozark, "Fire Pink"

Ozark, "Wartime"

Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"

Succession, "DC"

Succession, "This Is Not For Tears"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Mrs. America, "Phyllis"

Watchmen, "A God Walks In To Abar"

Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice"

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Boys

The Crown

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

GLOW

The Mandalorian

Silicon Valley

Space Force

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian

Modern Family

The Ranch

Schitt's Creek

Space Force

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood

Watchmen

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Devs

The Handmaid's Tale

Tales From The Loop

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Vikings

Creative Arts Emmys - Scripted (Night 2)

HBO / Netflix / BBC America

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life

Doctor Who: The Runaway

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience

Rebuilding Notre Dame

When We Stayed Home

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe Future

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Archer, "Road Trip"

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov"

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, "Spear and Fang"

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, "A Cold Death"

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

"Create Together" (YouTube)

"The Line" (Oculus)

Outstanding Motion Design

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Insecure

Killing Eve

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Watchmen

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carnival Row

Defending Jacob

Hollywood

Unorthodox

Why We Hate

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather, "Letter To My Godfather"

Euphoria, "All For Us"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Sh!t, Bob"

Little Fires Everywhere, "Build It Up"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "One Less Angel"

This Is Us, 'Memorized"

Watchmen, "The Way It Used To Be"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Ballers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Henry Danger

Shameless

Space Force

Creative Arts Emmys - Live

NBC / Netflix / VH1 / Bravo

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Children's Program

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance

Star Wars Resistance

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise

Before Alexa - Amazon

Bounce - Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day - Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

The Look - P&G

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Hillary

The Last Dance

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave

Chasing The Moon

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements

One Child Nation

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

The Oscars

Savage X Fenty Show

So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: I'll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema

So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times

World Of Dance

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown, "Aberfan"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"

Mindhunter, "Episode 6"

Ozark, "Boss Fight"

Ozark, "Civil Union"

Tales From The Loop, "Loop"

Westworld, "Parce Domine"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish

Euphoria

Grace And Frankie

Killing Eve

The Politician

Schitt's Creek

Unorthodox

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Big Little Lies

Euphoria

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

The Politician

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG

Stranger Things, Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop

Westworld, Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America's Got Talent

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Main Title Design

Abstract: The Art Of Design

Carnival Row

Godfather Of Harlem

The Morning Show

The Politician

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown

Euphoria

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Succession

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm, "Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry"

Insecure, "Lowkey Trying"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..."

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"

Schitt's Creek, "Start Spreading The News"

What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984

Catherine The Great

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Watchmen

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Blacklist

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

S.W.A.T.

Stranger Things

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Primetime Emmy Awards Telecast

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, "The Great" (Pilot)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"

Modern Family, "Finale Part 2"

Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov"

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"

Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, "Aberfan"

The Crown, "Cri de Coeur"

Homeland, "Prisoners of War"

The Morning Show, "The Interview"

Ozark, "Fire Pink"

Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa"

Succession, "Hunting"

Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, "Find a Way"

Normal People, "Episode 5"

Unorthodox

Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"

Watchmen, "Little Fear of Lightning"

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, "Whenever You’re Ready"

The Great, "The Great” (Pilot)"

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"

Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite"

What We Do in the Shadows, "Ghosts"

What We Do in the Shadows, "On the Run"

What We Do in the Shadows, "Collaboration"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road"

Better Call Saul, "Bagman"

The Crown, "Aberfan"

Ozark, "All In"

Ozark, "Boss Fight"

Ozark, "Fire Pink"

Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, "Shirley"

Normal People, "Episode 3"

Unbelievable, "Episode 1"

Unorthodox, "Part One"

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"