Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with gruesome right ankle injury; will reportedly undergo surgery Sunday night

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in the third Quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants, after suffering a gruesome injury to his right ankle.
Prescott has since been taken to the hospital. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report Prescott will undergo surgery tonight.
On a 9-yard scramble, Prescott's right ankle got caught under Giants defensive back Logan Ryan during the tackle.
Prescott's foot was pointed in a direction it wasn't supposed to.
Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was among the first ones to go check on Prescott, along with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
Prescott was helped onto the cart as the Cowboys home crowd watched in stunned silence.
As he was carted off, a tearful and emotional Prescott embraced his teammates and waved to the crowd.
We'll update this article as we learn more about the injury, severity and timetable.