Game updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Follow along here for live updates, and tune in tonight for post-game analysis.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the game.

The Dallas Cowboys are back at home at AT&T Stadium looking for their second win of the season against the 0-4 New York Giants.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the offensive coordinator for the Giants, had a few words with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones before the game. This is the first time the Cowboys have played against former head coach Garrett.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the game, and tune in later tonight for post-game analysis from the WFAA Sports department.

Follow WFAA sports reporters Mike Leslie, Jonah Javad and Joe Trahan on Twitter for live updates.

First quarter

The Cowboys start the game with the ball, but a failed pass to CeeDee Lamb sets the team up for a field goal. Greg Zuerlein hits the 3-pointer, scoring the first points of the game. 3-0 Dallas.

Tight end Evan Engram responded with a short run from the red zone on the first Giants possession of the game. The PAT is good. 7-3 New York.

On the next possession, Ezekiel Elliott tips a pass to Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell, resulting in a pick-six. PAT is good. 14-3 New York.

Cowboys go three-and-out on the next possession.

Second quarter

New York hits a 55-yard field goal to end their previous drive. 17-3 New York.

A 14-play, 75-yard, almost 7-minute Cowboys drive alter, Zeke Elliott runs it in on the goal line to give Dallas their first touchdown of the game. PAT is good. 17-10 New York.

The Cowboys the tied it up on a defensive score after Tank Lawrence sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and Anthony Brown ran it in for a touchdown. PAT is good. It's a tie game at 17-17.

It really says a lot that there was a faction of people on here that believed this was a serious tweet. https://t.co/dzftKt9MOB — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020