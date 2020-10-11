Where the lawsuits stand in Trump's presidential election challenge

The legal challenges put forward by President Trump and his allies have largely been rejected by the courts.

President Donald Trump and his allies continue to push lawsuits in several states challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The challenges come as President-elect Joe Biden begins his transition with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of their January 20th inauguration.

According to projections by major media outlets, Biden exceeded the 270 electoral votes needed on Saturday.

Even as Biden prepares to take office, major media outlets have yet to call three states. Trump and his campaign are trying to hop on the opportunity to pursue legal routes that would favor the president's vote count in key states.

While refusing to concede the election, Trump has claimed that he would have won were it not for “illegal” votes counted in several states that he lost or where he is currently trailing. But, Trump and his allies haven't offered any proof and their legal challenges have largely been rejected by the courts.

Nonpartisan investigations of previous elections have found that voter fraud is exceedingly rare. State officials from both parties, as well as international observers, have also stated that the 2020 election went well.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign

Judges have largely rejected the Republican challenges over the past week, when the campaign sought to interrupt the vote count as it leaned toward Biden. Below are some of the lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed in several key states.

Arizona

The Trump campaign with the Republican National Committee asked in a lawsuit filed Saturday for the right to inspect thousands of in-person ballots filled out on Election Day in the Phoenix area, alleging that poll workers had mishandled them.

The lawsuit alleges Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, incorrectly rejected votes and overrode errors by voting machines.

The lawsuit alleged thousands of in-person ballots cast on Election Day may have been disqualified or considered “overvotes," meaning the tabulation machine identified marks for more than one candidate.

However, in court, attorneys representing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said the number of identified “overvotes” in the presidential race was far less -- at only 180 total.

The attorneys argued this small number “is not going to make one iota of difference” and “there is no possibility of systematic failure.”

Korey Langhofer, representing the president’s campaign argued in response that since all the votes had not yet been counted, the “overvote” ballots could impact down-ballot races, if not the presidential race.

A judge also denied a request made by the Trump campaign's attorney in another hearing Tuesday morning.

The campaign requested that evidence of voter fraud be sealed in order to "protect identities of witnesses." Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy argued against the sealing of evidence, saying the county was perfectly capable of redacting exhibits that would be made public.

A judge ultimately denied the Trump campaign's request on Tuesday, saying that claims alleging the election process is dishonest must be fully brought to light.

The lawsuit was filed Saturday hours after the dismissal of another Arizona election lawsuit that contested the use of Sharpie markers in completing Election Day ballots in Maricopa County. Even though election officials have said voting with a Sharpie would not invalidate a ballot.

Georgia

The Trump campaign filed a suit looking to disqualify 53 ballots in Chatham County. The campaign alleges that several ballots may have arrived after the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline, but got mixed in with on-time ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

A state judge rejected the suit on Nov. 5.

Michigan

An appeals court in Michigan asked the Trump campaign Monday to refile a case submitted last week, saying the appeal was incomplete. A state court ruled that attorneys for the Trump campaign need to provide a few more documents if they want Michigan's Court of Appeals to hear the case.

The case alleged election misconduct and asked the state to temporarily delay the counting of votes, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Trump's campaign also tried to halt the counting of absentee ballots alleging that campaign officials had not been given access to observe the process. The request was denied in state court, according to TIME.

As of Tuesday, with 99% reporting Biden had 146,000 more votes than Trump in Michigan.

Nevada

In Nevada, a federal judge rejected a request to stop the use of automated signature-verification machines used in Clark County, the biggest Democratic stronghold in an otherwise predominantly GOP state. The lawsuit cited an example of a Nevada voter who said she was turned away from voting in person because a mailed ballot had been cast with her signature.

But election officials said they had met with the 79-year-old woman, reviewed her ballot and determined the signature was hers, according to the Nevada Independent. They offered the woman a chance to file an affidavit and cast a provisional ballot, but she reportedly refused.

“Nothing that I’ve seen regarding the election raises a legal issue that could succeed. There is just is nothing there,” said Barry Richard, who represented George W. Bush in the 2000 recount in Florida that ended up before the U.S. Supreme Court. “When these kind of lawsuits are filed it just breeds contempt for the whole legal system,” he said.

Pennsylvania

In a lawsuit filed Monday, against Pennsylvania's secretary of state and seven counties, the Trump campaign sought to stop the certification of the 2020 election results in the state. The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in Pennsylvania, allege the commonwealth utilized an illegal "two-tiered" voting system. The campaign alleges the "two-track" system held those who voted in-person to higher standard than those who voted by mail.

Both are largely equal, secure and protected ways of voting, but the Trump campaign believes the "two-track system" results in Constitutional issues including an Equal Protection Clause violation and Elections and Electors Clauses violation.

"We believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight, as well as many voters being disenfranchised simply for casting their votes in-person,” Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said in a statement.

State officials pushed back on the claims.

"The Trump campaign’s latest filing is another attempt to throw out legal votes — my team and I were already prepared for this," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted.

Last Thursday, the Trump campaign won an appellate ruling to get party and campaign observers closer to election workers who are processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia.

Also Thursday, a federal judged dismissed an emergency request brought by the Trump campaign to stop ballot counting in Philadelphia so long as Republican observers were not present, according to Reuters.

There is currently one election-related case at the Supreme Court and it involves a Republican appeal to exclude ballots that arrived after Election Day in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. But whether or not those ballots ultimately are counted seems unlikely to affect who gets the state's 20 electoral votes.

Trump's campaign is currently trying to intervene in the case, an appeal of a decision by Pennsylvania’s highest court to allow three extra days for the receipt and counting of mailed ballots. Because the case is ongoing, the state’s top election official has directed that the small number of ballots that arrived in that window, before 5 p.m. Nov. 6, be separated but counted. Republicans on Friday asked for a high court order ensuring the ballots are separated, and Justice Samuel Alito, acting on his own, agreed, saying he was motivated in part by the Republicans’ assertion that they can’t be sure elections officials are complying with guidance.

Another lawsuit with ongoing litigation is one against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the state's 67 counties to impose an earlier proof of identification date for those who were not able to on their initial ballots, according to TIME. The presiding judge has ordered ballots to be separated if identification is not provided after Nov. 9.

Local Republicans filed a separate suit alleging the Secretary of State subverted state law when she issued guidance encouraging all of the state's 67 counties to allow voters to "cure" incorrectly filed mail-in ballots to ensure the votes were counted, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. A state judge denied GOP requests to exclude all votes statewide by people warned of deficiencies in their mail ballots, but the judge ordered officials to keep those ballots separate, in case of further court rulings.

Latest vote counts in key states

Biden is projected to have 290 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 214, according to The Associated Press’ analysis of vote counts in all 50 states. The AP has not yet determined the winner in Alaska, Georgia or North Carolina.

Of the states Trump has most targeted as allegedly tainted by fraud, Biden holds small but significant leads in all of them. The Democrat leads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

On Saturday, nearly all of the major media outlets with designated election experts and statisticians, including AP, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and NBC, projected a victory for Biden.

So far, only AP and Fox News have so far projected Arizona in Biden's favor. Here's where things stand with the vote counts.

Arizona

As of Tuesday morning, Biden was ahead of Trump by 14,746 votes. Biden holds 49.5% of the vote compared to Trump's 49%.

Votes in Arizona are still being counted. It is not immediately known when Arizona would complete the ballot tabulation. According to Arizona law, the election results have to be certified 20 days after an election.

AP and Fox News are the only two news organizations that have projected a win for Biden in the state. Democratic U.S. Senator-elect Mark Kelly already has a projected win from all the major news outlets.

Alaska

With it's three electoral votes, the state of Alaska has yet to be called by any network. As of Tuesday morning, Trump is ahead with 62.2% of the vote compared to Biden's 33.6%. However, only 58% of the state has reported their results. The state said it will release absentee numbers for the first time Tuesday.

Georgia

With a the margin separating President-elect Biden and President Trump of less than half a percent, and a recount all but inevitable, an official result in Georgia may be out of grasp for a bit. The state has also said it will conduct its own audit ahead of a recount. Biden barely remains ahead by 12,291 votes.

While 99% percent of the estimated vote has been counted, there are still ballots to be tabulated across the state, including those from counties that Biden carried. Although, state officials are required by law to certify the results by Nov. 20. As of Tuesday morning, already 81 of the 159 counties had certified their results.

North Carolina

North Carolina is the only remaining state to be called where Trump is currently ahead, but there are still votes being counted. The state has a deadline of Nov. 12 to count ballots postmarked by election day.

Trump is currently ahead with 50.1% of the vote compared to Biden's 48.7%