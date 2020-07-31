COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 18 more deaths from coronavirus

On Friday, the county also reported 587 new coronavirus cases.

Tarrant County health officials have reported 18 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The youngest was a man in his 30s from Haltom City. Health officials said the most recent deaths were of people who had underlying health conditions.

Since tracking began in March, 381 people have died from COVID-19 in the county, according to health officials.

There have been 28,410 total cases tallied since March. Health officials say that more than 14,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Health officials reported the latest deaths were:

A Haltom City man in his 30s A Fort Worth woman in her 40s

A White Settlement man in his 60s

A Fort Worth man in his 60s

A Grand Prairie man in his 60s

An Arlington man in his 70s

A Fort Worth man in his 70s

A Fort Worth woman in her 70s

A Mansfield man in his 70s

A Richland Hills man in his 70s

A White Settlement man in his 70s

An Azle woman in her 80s

A Fort Worth woman in her 80s

A Hurst man in his 80s

A Lake Worth man in his 80s

A Fort Worth man in his 80s

A Fort Worth woman in her 90s

An Azle woman in her 90s

Drive-thru testing site relocating to Eastfield College

Friday will be the last day crews conduct COVID-19 testing at the University of Dallas.

The drive-thru testing site will relocate Monday to Eastfield College at 3737 Motley Drive in Mesquite.

Testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Dallas County officials say there will be a 500 test limit each day.

The testing site is only open to Dallas County or City of Dallas residents, who must have proof of residency.

The entrance to the testing site will be off of La Prada Drive, and testing tents will be located on Parking Lot 8.

Individuals could expect to receive their results in 2 to 3 days, according to Dallas County officials.

More than 2,000 tests conducted at Paul Quinn College

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson reports that officials tested 2,321 people during a 5-day testing blitz at Paul Quinn College. The testing blitz ended Wednesday.

Free masks were also handed out during the testing blitz. The college and its partners ordered 2,000 masks for community members.