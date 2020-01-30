The campaigns to be chosen as the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee are well underway across the country, and on Monday, Iowans will select who they want to see on the ballot come November.

They'll be the first to do so across the country, in a state that is often seen as a bellwether for the rest of the primary election cycle.

How does the Iowa Caucus work?

So WFAA is sending a team of reporters and photojournalists to cover the major political moments in the state's caucuses with a Texan point of view.

How will the events in Iowa affect us here in Texas? And just what does it look like amidst the corn fields?

Y'all-itics cohosts Jason Whitely and Jason Wheeler are about to lead us on a whirlwind tour across the state to find out.

Check back here for regular updates.

Thursday

12 p.m.: Jason Whitely is officially on his way to Iowa, y'all. We'll soon begin to have updates from him and his team once they land.

You can follow his journey on his Twitter and Instagram accounts @jasonwhitely