The Iowa Caucuses are about to begin, and all eyes are looking towards the Democratic results.

But Iowa isn’t just a Democratic story this year. More than 50 high-profile Republicans – including Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick – are also in this state shoring up support for the president.

“You don’t pull a Hillary Clinton," said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. "Remember she never went to Wisconsin in 2016. You don’t take anything for granted. And this president... he’s not going to overlook anyone [or] take anything for granted. And so that’s why we’re here working for him."

Patrick, along with former U.S. Energy Secretary and Texas Gov. Rick Perry and U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R- The Woodlands, will attend caucuses tonight as observers.

“This is about November. It’s about laying the groundwork, reminding everyone of what he’s accomplished, thanking them for their support, and that’s what it’s all about and I’m proud to be here,” Patrick told WFAA.

The high interest in Iowa from both parties could be indicative of a competitive November general election.

