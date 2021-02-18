Live updates on the crisis in Texas: Lewisville issues boil water notice as power comes back online for millions

Here's what's happening Thursday as North Texans are still reeling from the impacts left behind by winter storms.

Power has started to come back online for hundreds of thousands of homes across Texas, but water and natural gas problems are still an issue millions are facing in the state. At least 15 cities across North Texas had issued a boil water order as of Thursday, Lewisville being the latest to be added to the list.

On Wednesday, the North Texas Municipal Water District asked its 1.8 million customers to take a number of steps to help stem the flow of the overwhelming demand that's been placed on the water system in recent days to avoid further problems. A number of other cities have asked for their residents to do the same.

The historic winter storm has also affected the state's natural gas providers. Supply is critically low and Atmos Energy warned customers Wednesday night they could begin to experience service outages, which could become extended due to the severity of the issue.

Utilities officials across the board calling on Texans who have access to limit their use of water, electricity and gas as much as possible. Even as power has been restored to so many, ERCOT officials are still warning that "some level of rotating outages may be needed over the next couple of days to keep the grid stable."

Cold temperatures are expected to stick around through Thursday, but the area will start to warm up Friday afternoon as temperatures are expected to climb above freezing for the first time in nearly a week.

If at all possible, Texans are being asked to donate to those who are in need at this time.

8:15 a.m.: ERCOT officials said energy emergency conditions remain in place as the power providers work to bring the rest of Texans without power back on line.

But, transmission owners are now able to bring back any load they can as things get restored, according to officials. Those who are still without power are likely being affected now by:

Outages due to ice storm damage

Are in areas that need to be restored to the grid manually by a crew at the location

Large industrial facilities that voluntarily turned off during the electric emergency

More than 40,000 megawatts of power generation remain on a forced outage from the wintry weather, officials said, though no additional load shed is happening.

23,500 of that is thermal power, 16,500 is solar and wind.

ERCOT officials warn that "some level of rotating outages may be needed over the next couple of days to keep the grid stable."

8 a.m.: The City of Fort Worth is now giving out bottled water as long as supplies last

at the below four fire stations:

Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive

Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road, Keller, TX

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Residents can also pick up water at this school location:

Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

You can also call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations. Because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

7:45 a.m.: Carter BloodCare urgently needs people to donate blood now that they've reopened their doors today. Blood supply has become limited as a result of the winter weather but volunteers that give blood today can have their donations be used as soon as tomorrow, officials with the non-profit said.

“Nationwide, the blood supply is crippled," said Veronica Moore, a vice president of the organization. "We have struggled daily to meet hospital demands for patients throughout the pandemic, but the effects of this winter storm amplify an already insufficient supply.”

To find a donation center that is open near you, go to carterbloodcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also text 800-366-2834 to make an appointment.

7 a.m.: At least 550,000 Texans are without power, data shows. That is down significantly from the millions who were without yesterday.

6:45 a.m.: Arlington water officials said they were able to take steps overnight to restore water service to businesses and homes following a drop in pressure. The citywide boil water notice remains in effect.

5:45 a.m.: Lewisville has a issued a boil-water notice for one of its water service areas after water pressure dropped below 20 PSI, which is the safe standard, city officials said.

Texans under the orders should boil their water for at least two minutes prior to drinking it, washing with it, or brushing their teeth, according to officials. Water should be boiled vigorously and then cooled before it is consumed.

5:30 a.m.: Oncor announced rolling and controlled power outages will come to an end. More power plants have come back online and demand has stabilized.

The company is still dealing with power outages for about 150,000 of their customers, but those are mainly due to damage to electrical equipment from the winter storm itself, and not as a result of the ERCOT outages.