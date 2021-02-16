Multiple cities in North Texas under a boil water order as power outages continue

Power outages across North Texas have impacted water treatment plants and forced many cities to enact boil water orders for residents.

Many cities in North Texas are under notice to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

The power outages across the region have impacted water treatment plants in several areas, which is forcing cities to issue the boil orders.

Benbrook

The Benbrook Water Authority said customers should boil water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

The general area affected is bounded by Loop 820 to the north, Bryant & US 377 to the east, and City limits west and south.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before consuming.

Princeton

A boil water order is in effect for the City of Princeton. Officials said the public drinking water system facilities haven't had adequate water supply over the past 24 hours, and the City has lost the ability to generate sufficient electricity to power all the distribution system pumps.

Residents are encouraged to boil their water prior to consumption.

Anna

The City of Anna has issued a boil water order for all customers. Officials said due to the historic winter weather and damage to the statewide power grid, the City's public drinking water system facilities have not had an adequate power supply over the past 24 hours.

Haslet

Due to a power outage at a water treatment plant, the City of Haslet is under a boil water notice prior to consumption.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the water utility at 817-439-5931.

Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth issued a boil order for about 100,000 residents on Monday, but has extended that order to include a total of 212,000 residents, officials said in a release Tuesday.

Nine cities that buy drinking water from Fort Worth have been notified, they include: Haslet, Keller, Lake Worth, Northlake, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake.