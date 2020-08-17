Donate: Help provide computers for North Texas students in need

An estimated 25,000 students in the Dallas-Fort Worth area lack the basic tools they need to do their schoolwork from home.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, learning from home has become the new norm for tens of thousands of North Texas students. The technology gap between disadvantaged students is growing, limiting their ability to learn.

WFAA is working to bridge the gap by getting like-new computers into the hands of students across the region.

WFAA has partnered with Comp-u-dopt, a Texas-based non-profit that works directly with families to distribute devices within our community.

Now we need your help