Hungry? Here are some D-FW restaurants open during the severe winter weather

WFAA has compiled a list of local restaurants that are open in the next few days during the extreme cold.

Below is a list of restaurants that plan to be open during the extremely cold temperatures in North Texas over the next few days.

Please note: this list may change or be outdated as the weather changes. Check with the restaurant for hours of operation and delivery or takeout services before you head there.

Addison:

Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar

4180 Belt Line Rd.

Addison, TX 75001

11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Burleson:

Miranda’s Mexican Restaurant

327 S Burleson Blvd.

Burleson, TX 76028

12:00 pm – 8:00 pm



327 S Burleson Blvd. Burleson, TX 76028 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm Ol’ South Pancake House

225 E.Renfro St

Burleson, TX 76208

6:00 am -10:00 pm

Dallas

Charlie’s Creole Kitchen

2129 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

11:00 am – 10:00 pm



2129 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206 11:00 am – 10:00 pm City Tavern

1514 Elm St. #111

Dallas, TX 75202

11:00 am – 2:00 am



1514 Elm St. #111 Dallas, TX 75202 11:00 am – 2:00 am Ebb & Flow

2651 Commerce St. #100

Dallas, TX

11:00 am – 2:00 am

2651 Commerce St. #100 Dallas, TX 11:00 am – 2:00 am El Fenix

255 Casa Linda Plaza #3

Dallas, TX 75218

or

6811 W Northwest Hwy Northwest #5

Dallas, TX 75225

11:00 am – 8:00 pm



255 Casa Linda Plaza #3 Dallas, TX 75218 or 6811 W Northwest Hwy Northwest #5 Dallas, TX 75225 11:00 am – 8:00 pm One90 Smoked Meats

10240 E Northwest Hwy

Dallas, TX 75238

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

10240 E Northwest Hwy Dallas, TX 75238 11:00 am – 6:00 pm Shell Shack

2326 N Henderson Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

11:00 am – 2:00 am



2326 N Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206 11:00 am – 2:00 am Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar

3526 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

11:00 am – 10:00 pm

3526 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206 11:00 am – 10:00 pm The Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave.

Dallas, TX 75204

11:00 am – 12:00 am



2900 Thomas Ave. Dallas, TX 75204 11:00 am – 12:00 am Velvet Taco

3411 McKinney Ave.

Dallas, TX 75204

11:00 am – 10:00pm.

Fort Worth:

Buffalo Bros

415 Throckmorton St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

11:00 am – 12:00 am



415 Throckmorton St. Fort Worth, TX 76107 11:00 am – 12:00 am Cat City Grill

1208 W Magnolia Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm



1208 W Magnolia Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Galligaskin’s Restaurant & Catering

5817 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

11:00 am – 6:00 pm



5817 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76107 11:00 am – 6:00 pm Joe T. Garcia’s

2201 N Commerce St.

Fort Worth, TX 76164

11:00 am – 6:00 pm



2201 N Commerce St. Fort Worth, TX 76164 11:00 am – 6:00 pm Melis Taqueria

4304 W Vickery Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

6:00 am – 9:00 pm



4304 W Vickery Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76107 6:00 am – 9:00 pm Ol’ South Pancake House (delivery/takeout)

1509 S University Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

6:00 am – 10:00 pm



1509 S University Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76107 6:00 am – 10:00 pm Sam’s Grill & Bar

5465 Rendon Road, Ste A

Fort Worth, TX 76140

Call for hours 817-563-2214

5465 Rendon Road, Ste A Fort Worth, TX 76140 Call for hours 817-563-2214 Shaw’s Patio Bar and Grill

1051 W Magnollia Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Keller:

Joe’s Pizza-N-Pasta

837 Keller Pkwy

Keller, TX 76248

Mesquite:

El Fenix

885 NE Alsbury Blvd. #20

Burleson, TX 76028

11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Waxahachie:



El Fenix

1035 US-287 BYP #19

Waxahachie, TX 75165

11:00 am – 9:00 pm