x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Local News

Hungry? Here are some D-FW restaurants open during the severe winter weather

WFAA has compiled a list of local restaurants that are open in the next few days during the extreme cold.

Below is a list of restaurants that plan to be open during the extremely cold temperatures in North Texas over the next few days. 

Please note: this list may change or be outdated as the weather changes. Check with the restaurant for hours of operation and delivery or takeout services before you head there.

Addison:

  • Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar
    4180 Belt Line Rd.
    Addison, TX 75001
    11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Burleson:

  • Miranda’s Mexican Restaurant
    327 S Burleson Blvd.
    Burleson, TX 76028
    12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Ol’ South Pancake House
    225 E.Renfro St
    Burleson, TX 76208
    6:00 am -10:00 pm

Dallas

  • Charlie’s Creole Kitchen
    2129 Greenville Ave.
    Dallas, TX 75206
    11:00 am – 10:00 pm
  • City Tavern
    1514 Elm St. #111
    Dallas, TX 75202
    11:00 am – 2:00 am
  • Ebb & Flow
    2651 Commerce St. #100
    Dallas, TX
    11:00 am – 2:00 am
  • El Fenix
    255 Casa Linda Plaza #3
    Dallas, TX 75218
    or
    6811 W Northwest Hwy Northwest #5
    Dallas, TX 75225
    11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • One90 Smoked Meats
    10240 E Northwest Hwy
    Dallas, TX 75238
    11:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Shell Shack
    2326 N Henderson Ave.
    Dallas, TX 75206
    11:00 am – 2:00 am
  • Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar
    3526 Greenville Ave.
    Dallas, TX 75206
    11:00 am – 10:00 pm
  • The Nodding Donkey
    2900 Thomas Ave.
    Dallas, TX 75204
    11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Velvet Taco
    3411 McKinney Ave.
    Dallas, TX 75204
    11:00 am – 10:00pm.

Fort Worth:

  • Buffalo Bros
    415 Throckmorton St.
    Fort Worth, TX 76107
    11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Cat City Grill
    1208 W Magnolia Ave.
    Fort Worth, TX 76104
    5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Galligaskin’s Restaurant & Catering
    5817 Camp Bowie Blvd.
    Fort Worth, TX 76107
    11:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Joe T. Garcia’s
    2201 N Commerce St.
    Fort Worth, TX 76164
    11:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Melis Taqueria
    4304 W Vickery Blvd.
    Fort Worth, TX 76107
    6:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Ol’ South Pancake House (delivery/takeout)
    1509 S University Dr.
    Fort Worth, TX 76107
    6:00 am – 10:00 pm
  • Sam’s Grill & Bar
    5465 Rendon Road, Ste A
    Fort Worth, TX 76140
    Call for hours 817-563-2214
  • Shaw’s Patio Bar and Grill
    1051 W Magnollia Ave.
    Fort Worth, TX 76104
    11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Keller:

  • Joe’s Pizza-N-Pasta
    837 Keller Pkwy
    Keller, TX 76248

Mesquite:

  • El Fenix
    885 NE Alsbury Blvd. #20
    Burleson, TX 76028
    11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Waxahachie:

  • El Fenix
    1035 US-287 BYP #19
    Waxahachie, TX 75165
    11:00 am – 9:00 pm

If you know of a local restaurant that is open, let us know and we can confirm and add it to the list! You can tweet WFAA's Tiffany Liou @tliou.

Related Articles