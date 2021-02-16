Hungry? Here are some D-FW restaurants open during the severe winter weather

Below is a list of restaurants that plan to be open during the extremely cold temperatures in North Texas over the next few days.
Please note: this list may change or be outdated as the weather changes. Check with the restaurant for hours of operation and delivery or takeout services before you head there.
Addison:
- Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar
4180 Belt Line Rd.
Addison, TX 75001
11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Burleson:
- Miranda’s Mexican Restaurant
327 S Burleson Blvd.
Burleson, TX 76028
12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Ol’ South Pancake House
225 E.Renfro St
Burleson, TX 76208
6:00 am -10:00 pm
Dallas
- Charlie’s Creole Kitchen
2129 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- City Tavern
1514 Elm St. #111
Dallas, TX 75202
11:00 am – 2:00 am
- Ebb & Flow
2651 Commerce St. #100
Dallas, TX
11:00 am – 2:00 am
- El Fenix
255 Casa Linda Plaza #3
Dallas, TX 75218
or
6811 W Northwest Hwy Northwest #5
Dallas, TX 75225
11:00 am – 8:00 pm
- One90 Smoked Meats
10240 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75238
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Shell Shack
2326 N Henderson Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
11:00 am – 2:00 am
- Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar
3526 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- The Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave.
Dallas, TX 75204
11:00 am – 12:00 am
- Velvet Taco
3411 McKinney Ave.
Dallas, TX 75204
11:00 am – 10:00pm.
Fort Worth:
- Buffalo Bros
415 Throckmorton St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
11:00 am – 12:00 am
- Cat City Grill
1208 W Magnolia Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Galligaskin’s Restaurant & Catering
5817 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Joe T. Garcia’s
2201 N Commerce St.
Fort Worth, TX 76164
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Melis Taqueria
4304 W Vickery Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
6:00 am – 9:00 pm
- Ol’ South Pancake House (delivery/takeout)
1509 S University Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
6:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Sam’s Grill & Bar
5465 Rendon Road, Ste A
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Call for hours 817-563-2214
- Shaw’s Patio Bar and Grill
1051 W Magnollia Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Keller:
- Joe’s Pizza-N-Pasta
837 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Mesquite:
- El Fenix
885 NE Alsbury Blvd. #20
Burleson, TX 76028
11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Waxahachie:
- El Fenix
1035 US-287 BYP #19
Waxahachie, TX 75165
11:00 am – 9:00 pm
If you know of a local restaurant that is open, let us know and we can confirm and add it to the list! You can tweet WFAA's Tiffany Liou @tliou.