More warming stations, shelters open across North Texas

The National Weather Service is warning this could be a historic winter storm with extremely cold temperatures.

Updated Tuesday with additional information.

Doors are opening across North Texas for the most vulnerable as rolling power outages continue to plague the Dallas-Fort Worth area, leaving some homes without heat for hours.

A number of cities have opened or expanded temporary shelters and warming centers to help those in dire situations.

Dallas

The city opened the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Friday after learning that all emergency shelters are at their capacity, a city spokesperson said. Non-profit OurCalling will also be helping.

The convention center will accommodate homeless individuals during the inclement weather and remain open 24 hours from 7:00 p.m. on Mon., Feb 15 until noon on Wed. Feb 17.

Three-hundred men and women are expected to arrive Friday and the number is projected to grow as the weather intensifies through the weekend, OurCalling said.

Residents can access the warming center on Canton Street (pass the guard shack and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters). The warming center is located in Exhibit Hall A.

The City and OurCalling are ready to accommodate the demand.

OurCalling will handle the preparation of the center, the intake and the operational management over the next several days or the next week.

Residents will be provided a chair and table. They should bring in meals for themselves and their family if they are able to.

Water, coffee and light snacks will be made available. The warming center is not an overnight shelter and cots will not be provided.

A COVID-19 screening will be required at sign-in. No ID is required. The warming center is set-up for proper social distancing, mask usage is required.

The convention center will remain open as long as the below-freezing temperatures remain and homeless individuals will be able to stay at the Convention Center day and night.

Bedford

Bedford, Hurst and HEB ISD will open a warming center at 5 p.m. Monday at Central Junior High, 3191 W. Pipeline Rd. in Euless.

The warming center is expected to transition to an overnight shelter for anyone in need, officials said.

People are encouraged to bring their own sleeping bags, mats, blankets, and pillows. Cots will be available if people need them.

Officials said there will be an approximate 150-person maximum capacity and masks are required. The warming center will provide water but people are urged to bring their own food and medicine.

Showers will not be available and no pets are allowed at this time.





Denton

The City of Denton has made a number of facilities available as a temporary extreme weather center for those in need.

Here are the locations:

MLK Jr. Rec Center: 1300 Wilson Street. 940-349-8575. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Lakes Rec Center: 2001 W Windsor Street. 940-349-8287. Open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City fire stations will be open from Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Station 2: 110 Mockingbird Lane

Station 4: 2110 E. Sherman Drive

Station 5: 2230 W. Windsor Drive

Station 6: 3232 Teasley Lane

Station 7: 4201 Vintage Parkway

The City has made North Lakes Rec Center a temporary Extreme Weather Center for those in need. Our staff is also continuing to monitor the weather & resources to ensure all Denton residents can stay warm & safe. Our community partners listed also offer overnight shelter. pic.twitter.com/7QdhAB9Veu — City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) February 12, 2021

Euless

Euless has opened a warming center at the Euless Family Life Rec Center, officials said, which is located at 300 W. Midway.

Farmers Branch

The City of Farmers Branch will open a warming station at the Community Recreation Center from 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 until 5 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 16.

Citizens will be allowed to stay for several hours or spend the night in the gymnasium, but should bring appropriate bedding as required, as well as face masks to comply with current COVID-19 safety protocols.

The facility will be kept warm and secure with available restrooms and City staff members. However, the City will not be able to provide transportation to or from the facility nor will food will be provided.

Farmersville

Farmersville has opened an overnight warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Farmersville at 124 S. Washington Street. The church can be reached at 972-782-8428.

People are advised to go to the church office and call the phone number provided. Staff members will assist them.

Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth activated Cold Weather Overflow Shelter operations on Tuesday and will be open Friday night. DRC Solutions is staffing three overflow shelters and the screening site.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including screening and limited capacity.

The City plans to shelter around 200 people if needed in various community centers. Other community centers can implement inclement weather schedules as needed and activations for emergency shelters as needed.

Monday, Feb. 15 the City of Fort Worth opened an overnight shelter at the Fort Worth Convention Center for residents without power. Its located at 1201 Houston Street.

Operation hours:

Monday/Tuesday from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Tuesday/Wednesday from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Wednesday/Thursday 2/17-2/18 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Thursday CLOSED

The City says COVID-19 screening will take place before you can enter, and protocols will be in place. Cots will be provided, however, residents are asked to bring their own blankets. Food will not be provided.

Restrooms will be available, but there will be no facilities to shower.

At this time, pets are not allowed.

The City says residents will have to find their own transportation and will have to be responsible for their own parking.

Four warming centers, which will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday have been opened:

Worth Heights Community Center located at 3551 New York Ave. Phone: 817-392-8722. ** Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots.

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center located at 6201 Beaty St. Phone: 817-392-2830. ** Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center located at 1701 NE 36th St. Phone: 817-392-5485. ** Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

One Safe Place at 1101 Hemphill St.

Unbound North Texas is housing youth through the weekend and into next week. They'll be housed in One Safe Place, Fort Worth's family justice center.

Located on Trinity Metro bus route #1 at Hemphill / Magnolia, Unbound’s Underground can be contacted at 817-885-7735 (24/7). All youth are welcome; no reservation needed. To learn more, visit unboundnorthtexas.org/underground.

Garland

Garland will have a warming station. Call 972-495-6476 for shelter locations and bus info. Go here for more information.

GLOWS is a coalition of agencies, churches, organizations and individuals working to provide safe shelter to our homeless friends during inclement weather.

Please help get the word out about the GLOWS warming station. Folks can call 972-495-6476 to check for hours of operation. The station will likely be open over the next several days. @garlandtxgov pic.twitter.com/xZiXxIkyI8 — GarlandLibrary (@GarlandLibrary) February 12, 2021

Irving

The Senter Park Recreation Center at 901 Senter Road is open in Irving for people without power, with more warming center facilities expected to come online soon across the city.

Visitors are asked to dress warmly in layers and can bring pets, but not luggage.

For help getting to a warming center, call 972-721-6448.

Lake Dallas

Two locations have opened up as warming centers to help those who need heat, Lake Dallas ISD officials tweeted. The two locations are:

Global Spheres

Lake Shores Baptist Church at 276 E Hundley Drive





Mansfield

The City of Mansfield has opened a temporary warming center at Chris W. Burkett Service Center. Address: 620 S Wisteria Street. Call 817-728-3609 for more information.

Parker County

Official said a warming center will be open at new High Ridge Church at 1000 Cinema Drive in Hudson Oaks, Texas. Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Residents must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines -- wear a mask and social distance. Residents must also bring their own blankets and snacks. Bathrooms will be available.

Red Oak

The Red Oak Police Department said it City has established a 48-hour warming shelter in the old ROISD Junior High Gymnasium at 200 Live Oak Street in response to residents being without power for several hours.

If you decide to go the the gym, you're asked to followed COVID-19 protocols. You may also bring food, blankets and your pets in a kennel.

Wylie

Officials have opened a warming station open at Burnett Jr. High, located at 516 Hilltop Lane. Those using the station will need to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask. The entrance to the warming station is on the southwestern side of the back of the building.





Cold weather

MedStar emergency services, which serves Fort Worth, will be implementing the cold weather response protocol once the "real feel" temperatures go below 20 degrees.

Under that protocol, response priorities are upgrades for patients in an outdoor area, unprotected from the cold.

Here's MedStar's advice to avoid cold-weather health problems such as frostbite and hypothermia: