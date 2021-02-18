Weather impacts: More cities issue boil orders, power restored for some

Several school districts throughout North Texas have closed through the end of the week due to ongoing power outages and water concerns.

This story will be continuously updated as new information becomes available.

Although the historic winter storm is over in D-FW, residents throughout the region are still trying to gain access back to electricity and drinking water. At least 15 cities in North Texas have issued a boil water order as of Thursday.

Around 5:30 a.m., there were about 150,000 remaining Oncor customers without power due to damage from the storm and bitter cold temps. The good news, however, is Oncor announced rolling and controlled power outages will come to an end. More power plants have come back online and demand has stabilized.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: Yesterday, @ERCOT_ISO directed Oncor and other utilities to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid. As a result of the increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has since been able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages. — Oncor (@oncor) February 18, 2021

Those who still have electricity and water have been asked to conserve their use and, if all possible, donate to those who are in need at this time.

In addition to conserving electricity, officials with water and natural gas utilities are also asking Texans to practice conservation of those resources as power outages place additional pressure on the services.

Many school districts have also announced closures due to the outages, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, which said they would be closed Thursday.

Boil order

Many cities in North Texas are under notice to boil their water prior to consumption, including when washing their hands/face, brushing their teeth, and drinking water.

Power outages across the region have impacted water treatment plants in several areas, forcing cities to issue boil orders.

The cities impacted include:

Anna

Arlington

Benbrook

Boyd

Denton

Fannin County, includes: Ector, Leonard, Savoy, Windom

Fort Worth

Greenville

Haslet

Keller

Kennedale

Lewisville

Mesquite

Princeton

Springtown

University Park

Texans under the orders should boil their water for at least two minutes prior to drinking it, washing with it, or brushing their teeth, according to officials. Water should be boiled vigorously and then cooled before it is consumed.

Forecast

North Texas is headed in the right direction, but temps will still stay below freezing until Friday afternoon.

Temps this morning will fall down into the lower 20s with afternoon highs on Thursday getting close to freezing but probably staying just below.

Overnight into Friday morning will see temps fall into the low teens, but good news arrives Friday afternoon!

Temps will warm above freezing Friday afternoon with highs in the 30s and sunshine to go around.

Temps will warm even more by the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures continue the slow climb back up to normal. Today will will stay just below freezing with wind chills in the teens. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/D4fgcZ8WAV — Kalee Dionne (@KaleeDionne) February 18, 2021

Power issues

Officials are urging Texans to conserve electricity as the grid faces unprecedented demand from the extreme cold and a lower-than-normal electrical generation due to offline coal and natural gas facilities, as well as frozen turbines.

Cell signal problems

Cell towers around North Texas for all different providers are experiencing similar power loss issues to the ones Texans are facing in their homes. Those cell towers have backup generators and backup batteries, but even those can sometimes fail, causing connection issues for some Texans.

"Commercial power outages and damage from snow and ice may affect service for some wireless and wireline customers," AT&T said in a statement. "We have generators supporting cell sites and we have teams refueling fixed generators as needed."

Flight delays

There have been thousands of flight cancellations and delays in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the area deals with the wintry weather. Officials are urging any passengers to confirm their flight status before departing for the airport.

North Texas school closures

Major districts that have canceled class Thursday

Arlington ISD -through Friday

Argyle ISD- through Friday

Cedar Hill ISD -through Friday

Dallas ISD - closed Thursday

Duncanville ISD- through Friday

Frisco ISD- Thursday

Fort Worth ISD - closed through Friday

Garland ISD - closed through Friday

Graford ISD

Grand Prairie ISD - closed through Friday

Lewisville ISD- closed until Monday

Northwest ISD

Richardson ISD- closed through Friday

SMU - closed through Friday

University of North Texas campuses (Dallas and Denton) will be closed through Saturday, Feb. 20.

Vaccine clinics

Many vaccine clinics across North Texas are closing or rescheduling due to the weather. Below are some that have announced closures.

Fair Park vaccine operations will remain closed through Saturday, Feb. 20.

The CDC has delayed vaccine shipments to Texas due to the winter storm until Wednesday at the earliest, depending on the weather. The same total amount is expected, just at a later date. The state is worried small providers could spoil doses if the power goes out and is asking them to transfer or use doses immediately.

Parkland drive-thru vaccination and walk-up COVID-19 test centers: The Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College Eastfield Campus (Mesquite) COVID-19 vaccine drive-through locations operated by Parkland through Thursday.

The Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College Eastfield Campus (Mesquite) COVID-19 vaccine drive-through locations operated by Parkland through Thursday. The COVID-19 testing sites operated by Parkland at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center, and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will be closed through Thursday.

Vaccine hub operations at Plano's John Clark Stadium will be closed Tuesday.

Texas COVID-19 updates

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported will likely be artificially low due to power outages across the state.

Health officials said they cannot update lab and testing data at this time.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail service will remain suspended on Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, DART buses will continue service on a Saturday schedule with limited additional service on local routes 63 and 362, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

DART is also running an additional 14 shuttle bus routes. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available here.

Trinity Metro

On Thursday, Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will resume service with modified schedules. Click here for the full schedule.

Passengers with questions can call customer service representatives at the following phone numbers:

General Trinity Metro service inquiries: 817-944-9145

Trinity Metro ACCESS paratransit services – 817-983-8908

Trinity Railway Express

TRE will operate service on a Saturday schedule beginning Thursday. There may be delays depending on weather conditions.

People can register for TRE alerts or DART alerts for the latest updates and service changes.

Texas DPS

All North Texas DPS offices will be closed Thursday.

Road closures