Here's how to help fellow North Texans still struggling without power

Some people in North Texas do still have power and if you do, local nonprofits and organizations are asking for help to provide for the less fortunate.

DALLAS — While power outages continue for many people across North Texas, there are some who still have electricity because of living near critical infrastructure.

If you are someone who still has power and is able to help others, here are some organizations that are asking for assistance:

Austin Street Center

Austin Street Center is a shelter serving people experiencing homelessness.

The organization is collecting donations for their clients who are in need of warm clothing, including sweatpants, hoodies, and long sleeve shirts for men and women, sizes L-4X. Clients are also in need of thick gloves, boots (all sizes), and coats in sizes 3XL and up.

Donations can be dropped off Sunday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2929 Hickory Street.

People can also make monetary donations by clicking here.

Buckner Family Hope Center at Bachman Lake

Buckner International has opened a warming center at its facility in Bachman Lake located at 3100 Lombardy Lane in Dallas.

The nonprofit is currently in need of monetary donations to purchase food, blankets, water and other supplies for guests. People can make a donation to the organization by clicking here.

City of Dallas mobile warming stations

The City of Dallas has deployed charter buses to some of the hardest-hit areas in Dallas to serve as mobile warming stations.

If there is a critical need in your area, let them know. Residents can call 214-316-9480 or email CouncilOffice@dallasacityhall.com to receive services. Spanish bilingual staff is monitoring calls and email requests.

Dallasites101

Dallasites101 has also created a list of organizations looking who are asking for donations and volunteers. Click on the post below for a full list of ways you can help.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support provides safety, shelter, and support for women who have experienced domestic violence.

The shelter is in need of blankets, warm clothing items, flashlights, batteries, and meals. They're also hoping to raise enough money to purchase two commercial automatic generators. Anyone able to help is asked to make a donation online.

The shelter is located at 4411 Lemmon Ave #201 in Dallas and can be reached at 214-389-7700.

Jubilee Park and Community Center

The Jubilee Park and Community Center in southeast Dallas is in need of blankets, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations to purchase items for neighbors.

People can make donations by clicking here.

Literacy Achieves

Literacy Achieves, formerly known as the Vickery Meadow Learning Center, has opened a warming center at 6329 Ridgecrest Road in Dallas.

The organization is currently in need of monetary donations to purchase food, blankets, water, and supplies. People can make donations by clicking here.

OurCalling

OurCalling, a faith-based organization serving people experiencing homelessness in Dallas. The organization is currently in need of volunteers to help at the warming center established at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. To learn more, click here.

The organization is also in need of more blankets, clothes and pillows. People can make a donation and learn about other ways to give, by click here.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank will be holding four distribution events in response to this week’s winter storms.

All four events are open to anyone who may need help during this time. Volunteers are needed for the Herman Clark Stadium events to help with registration, traffic control, and food distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

Below is a list of the events:

Thursday, Feb. 18: Emergency Food Box Distribution from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at TAFB’s Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth. SNAP assistance will be available on-site to help answer questions about the application process and help to complete applications.

Friday, Feb. 19: TAFB’s Weekly Mega Mobile Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium at 5201 CA Roberson Blvd in Fort Worth. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Saturday, Feb. 20: Special Distribution Event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Monday, Feb. 22: Special Distribution Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers are needed for this event.

United to Learn

United to Learn is collecting donations to help purchase food, blankets, coats, and more for students and families in the Dallas Independent School District who have been impacted by the winter storm.