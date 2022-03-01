One year later, here's a look at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrests made by the Dallas FBI field office -- and where the cases stand

Dallas FBI agents have made 35 arrests -- so far -- regarding the U.S. Capitol riot, which is among the highest counts within all the federal agency's field offices.

DALLAS — It's been one year since supporters of former President Donald Trump descended upon the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn an election they claimed was stolen.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI has worked to identify and arrest those involved in the storming of the Capitol. Over 725 people have, so far, been arrested from nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Of those arrests, the Dallas FBI field office reported that it has made 35 arrests within its region, which covers North Texas and parts of West and East Texas. The Dallas-based office said it has made more arrests than any other field office in Texas, and that it has one of the highest arrest counts within the FBI field offices throughout the country.

Those 35 arrested individuals have been charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting officers.

Here's a look at those defendants, and where their cases stand one year later, according to data from the Justice Department

Note: Personal recognizance is defined as a release from jail or an arrest made without the need to post bail. Instead, in these instances, the defendant must make a written promise to appear in court when required.

Larry Brock

The 53-year-old former lieutenant colonel in the Air Force from Grapevine was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021, and was seen entering the Capitol building wearing a green helmet, a green tactical vest, and a black and camo jacket, according to court documents. Authorities believed he was also holding white flex cuffs, which are used by law enforcement agents to restrain or detain people.

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting

Case status: Brock pleaded not guilty to all charges in June 2021. He remains on release pending trial.

Jennifer "Jenna" Ryan

The realtor from Carrollton was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, and took a private plane with others from Denton County to Washington, D.C. before livestreaming herself walking towards the Capitol building, according to court documents. Among one of the higher-profile participants in the Jan. 6 events nationally, she also tweeted, "we just stormed the Capital [sic]" on the day of the event.

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Ryan entered a plea agreement in August 2021 and was sentenced to 60 days and had to pay a $500 restitution and $1,000 fine. She is currently in prison at the time of this writing.

Guy Reffitt

The 48-year-old Wylie man was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, and was believed to be a member of the anti-government organization known as the "Three Percenters," according to his arrest affidavit. According to that same affidavit, Reffitt warned his children not to turn him in, telling him they would be acting like traitors and "traitors get shot." His son still turned him in just the same.

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Obstruction of Justice - Hindering Communication Through Physical Force or Threat of Physical Force

Case status: Reffitt pleaded not guilty to all charges in March 2021. He remains in custody pending trial.

Troy Smocks

The 58-year-old man from Dallas was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, and made threats associated with the Capitol riot on social media. According to the affidavit, Smocks posted on the Parler social media app that he would return to the Capitol on Jan. 19 with weapons.

Charges: Threats in Interstate Commerce

Case status: Smocks entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to his charge. He was sentenced to 14 months and three years of supervised release.

Garret Miller

The Dallas County man was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, and allegedly posted a video on social media from inside the Capitol building. He also allegedly made threats towards an officer who fatally shot a woman inside the Capitol, and was wearing an "I Was There" shirt in reference to the events of Jan. 6 at the time of his arrest.

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Interstate Threats to Injure or Kidnap; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Miller pleaded not guilty to all counts in May 2021. He remains in custody pending trial.

Nolan Cooke

The 22-year-old from Savoy, Texas was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021. He drove to Washington, D.C., and admitted to being at the front of a crowd that was pushing against officers at the Capitol, according to the arrest affidavit. He also allegedly used a flag pole to bang on a window and posted videos of the scene to his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Charges: Acts during civil disorder; entering/remaining on restricted buildings or grounds & disorderly/disruptive conduct in or near restricted building or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds

Case status: The Justice Department last updated that Cooke had a status hearing in September 2021.

Nicholas DeCarlo

The Burleson man was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, and claimed he was a citizen journalist, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly told the Los Angeles Times that he was a reporter, and was seen wearing a "Murder The Media" shirt on the grounds of the Capitol.

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Destruction of Government Property; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds; Aiding and Abetting

Case status: DeCarlo pleaded not guilty to all charges in February 2021. His trial is pending.

Daniel Adams

Adams was arrested in East Texas on Jan. 16, 2021, and was accused of engaging in "a direct struggle" with officers at the Capitol.

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Adams pleaded not guilty to all counts in December. He remains on personal recognizance.

Alex Harkrider

Harkrider was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, in Carthage, Texas. Photos on social media showed Harkrider at the Capitol with another East Texas man, Ryan Nichols, according to the arrest affidavit.

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Harkrider pleaded not guilty to all counts in April 2021. He remains on personal recognizances.

Ryan Nichols

Nichols was arrested in Tyler, Texas on Jan. 18, 2021, and allegedly pepper sprayed an "unknown agent" at the entrance to the Capitol entrance, according to an affidavit. He also appeared in various photos on social media along with East Texas man Alex Harkrider, the affidavit stated.

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Nichols pleaded not guilty to all counts in April 2021. He remains in custody pending trial.

Daniel Phipps

Phipps was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, in Corpus Christi and allegedly posted photos on social media at the Capitol building. He also wrote "I went to D.C. I helped take the Hill," according to a criminal complaint. He also allegedly posted to Facebook that "the FBI is NOT after me because I’m on video fighting with antifa and cooperating with law enforcement." Turns out, they were.

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority and impeding official functions; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Case status: Phipps pleaded not guilty to all charges in April 2021. He remains on personal recognizance.

Katherine Schwab

Katherine Schwab of Colleyville turned herself in on Feb. 1, 2021. She was allegedly on the same private plane to Washington, D.C. as Jenna Ryan, according to the criminal complaint.

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Schwab pleaded not guilty to all counts in July 2021.

Jason Hyland

Jason Hyland of Colleyville turned himself in on Feb. 2, 2021. He was also allegedly on the same private plane to Washington, D.C. as Jenna Ryan, according to the criminal complaint.

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Hyland pleaded not guilty to his charges. He remains on personal recognizance.

Daniel Goodwyn

Goodwyn was arrested in Corinth (Denton County) on Jan. 29, 2021, and self-identifies as a member of the Proud Boys, according to the criminal complaint. While being directed out of the Capitol, he allegedly called an officer an "oathbreaker."

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Goodwyn pleaded not guilty to all counts in April 2021. His trial is pending.

Ryan Zink

The 32-year-old Lubbock man was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, and allegedly posted photos and video from the Capitol building. He's a local musician, and the owner of Pressure Clean Oil, Gas and Wind, according to a criminal complaint.

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and engages in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds.

Case status: Zink pleaded not guilty to his charges. His trial is pending.

Daniel Caldwell

Daniel Caldwell, of The Colony, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021, and is accused of participating in the riot and assaulting an officer.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Case status: Caldwell pleaded not guilty to all charges in April 2021. His trial is pending.

Luke Coffee

A filmmaker and actor, Coffee was arrested in Dallas on Feb. 25, 2021, and allegedly used a crutch to assault an officer at the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

Charges: Assault of Federal Law Enforcement Officer with Dangerous Weapon; Interference with Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case status: Coffee pleaded not guilty to all charges in May 2021. He remains on "high intensity supervision," pending trial.

Kevin Blakely

Kevin Blakely was arrested in McKinney on March 23, 2021. He was seen in video footage at the Capitol, and authorities then used Google location data that put him at the location to confirm that information, according to a criminal complaint.

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Case status: Blakely entered a plea agreement in October 2021 and sentencing is set for March 24, 2022. His remains on personal recognizance.

David Lee Judd

The Carrollton man was arrested on March 26, 2021, and is accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol. According to his arrest affidavit, he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat while on the scene, and was seen on video “lifting an American flag in the air triumphantly moments after another rioter throws a long projectile at officers.”

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers of Employees

Civil Disorder

Case status: Judd pleaded not guilty to his charges in June 2021. He remains on personal recognizance.

Mark and Jalise Middleton

The husband and wife from Forestburg, Texas, were arrested on April 21, 2021, and were seen on police body camera footage and social media posts at the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint. They both faced the same charges.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case status: Both pleaded not guilty to all counts in May 2021. The DOJ noted Mark Middleton remains on personal recognizance.

Kerry Persick

Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, was arrested after a "confidential witness" provided the FBI with a photo of Persick at the Capitol. According to his arrest affidavit, he was confirmed as being at the scene through cell phone data, and can be seen in photos wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat while there.

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Case status: Unavailable from the Justice Department

Leonard Gruppo

Leonard Gruppo, a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army, was arrested in Lubbock on June 1, 2021. He entered the Capitol building with a friend through a door that had been kicked in, according to court documents. During his sentencing, Gruppo said he felt "misled" by former President Donald Trump.

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Gruppo entered a plea agreement and, on Oct. 29, 2021, was sentenced to 24 months probation, along with 90 days of home detention. He was also ordered to pay a $500 restitution and $3,000 fine.

Tom, Dawn, Kristi, Kayli and Josh Munn

The five members of the same Texas family were arrested on July 13, 2021. They all face the same charges regarding their involvement in the Capitol riot. Social media posts appeared to confirm they were at or inside the Capitol, according to court documents.

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: Their cases statuses have not yet been updated by the DOJ as of July, 26, 2021.

Matthew DaSilva

The FBI received a tip in February that Matthew DaSilva, of Lavon, was seen at the Capitol riot, wearing a distinct black and yellow scarf. Bodycam footage from police showed DaSilva attacking officers and entering the Capitol, according to his criminal complaint. You can read the full complaint here.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case status: DaSilva was arrested on July 13. His case has not been updated since August.

Thomas Ballard

Thomas Ballard, of Fort Worth, is accused of assaulting police with a table top and a baton during the riot, according to his criminal complaint. Ballard, who was wearing an Infowars hat during the riot, could be seen on surveillance footage holding a black police baton when he confronted officers, the complaint said. You can read the full complaint here.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Status: Ballard was arrested on Aug. 8, and a detention hearing was held five days later. His case status has not been updated since August.

Robert Dennis

Robert Dennis, of Garland, is accused of assaulting and resisting an officer, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence and more. According to a criminal complaint filed in D.C. US District Court, on Oct. 14, he was captured on body camera video "assaulting law enforcement officers," including a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was among several officers trying to control the crowd. You can read the full complaint here.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

Status: Dennis was arrested Oct. 10 and indicted on Nov. 17. His case is pending.

Paul Conover

In early February, the FBI says they began receiving tips claiming Paul Conover, of Keller, was bragging about attending the Capitol riot on social media. Screenshots showed Conover in several photos and videos of himself both inside and outside of the Capitol, per his arrest affidavit. The FBI said Conover was seen entering the building via surveillance cameras. On social media, he wrote in all caps that he was "KIND OF PROUD OF THE PEOPLE THAT STOOD UP AND SAID YOU KNOW WHAT? ENOUGH" and that he was glad he went. Conover was arrested and charged in December.

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Status: Conover was arrested Dec. 8. His case is pending.

Donald Hazard

Just weeks from the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, Donald Hazard of Hurst was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the riots. According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 7 in US District Court in D.C., he and Lucas Denney of Mansfield belonged to a militia group called the "Patriot Boys of North Texas," and appeared to use Facebook in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack to plan their role in the riots. You can read the full 43-page complaint here.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings.

Case status: Hazard was arrested in December, and his criminal complaint was filed on Dec. 7. His case is pending.

Lucas Denney

Along with Donald Hazard, Lucas Denney of Mansfield arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the riots just weeks before the event's one-year anniversary. Per the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 7 in US District Court in D.C., both men belonged to a militia group called the "Patriot Boys of North Texas," and publicly detailed their plans to participate in the Jan. 6 events on Facebook. You can read the full 43-page complaint here.

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.