Here are the North Texans accused of taking part in the riot at the US Capitol

Court documents explain the role the FBI believes these suspects played in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

DALLAS — Thousands of Americans descended on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and North Texans were among them.

Guy Reffitt, a 48-year-old father of two from Wylie, is charged with obstruction of justice and knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds. The second charge is akin to trespassing.

In an affidavit filed on January 16, FBI agents said Reffitt was seen in news footage on the steps of the Capitol taking part in the January 6 riot.

The affidavit also says cell phone data places Reffitt’s cell phone in the area of the Capitol that day.

According to the affidavit, Reffitt’s family members told FBI agents who executed a search warrant on their home that Reffitt had gone to Washington to “storm the capitol” and had taken weapons with him on the trip.

The affidavit also says when Reffitt returned to Wylie, he warned his children not to turn him in, telling him they would be acting like traitors and “traitors get shot.”

The agents said the children didn’t feel threated but did feel “disturbed.”

The affidavit also says Reffitt’s wife told agents her husband is a member of the Three Percenters, which is an anti-government organization.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, is accused of making threats associated with the insurrection on social media.

In an affidavit filed January 14, FBI agents revealed Smocks flew to Washington on January 5 and returned to Texas on January 7. Smocks lives in Dallas.

According to the affidavit, Smocks posted on the Parler social media app that he and others would return to the Capitol on Jan. 19, the day before the presidential inauguration, with weapons.

In another Parler post, FBI agents said Smocks said it was time to prepare weapons and “hunt these cowards down like the traitors that each of them are.”

The two posts from Smocks’ account were seen more than 100,000 times, according to the affidavit.

FBI agents also said Smocks used an alias to post on a YouTube account.

One video posted by that account featured a man in a Veterans for Trump hat saying, “Why don’t all of us veterans get together and have our own protest?”

Smocks is not a member of the military, according to the court documents.

Jennifer “Jenna” Ryan, 50, is a realtor who lives in Carrollton.

In court documents charging Ryan with knowingly entering a restricted building, agents included several pictures and posts from social media.

According to an affidavit, FBI agents believe Ryan was among a group of several people from North Texas who took a private plane to Washington on January 5.

The affidavit, filed January 15, alleges Ryan made multiple social media posts saying she was going to “storm the capitol” in Washington.

FBI agents say in one now-deleted post on Facebook, Ryan was using live video to narrate as she walked toward the Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection.

According to the affidavit Ryan said, “We are going to [expletive] go in here. Life or death. It doesn’t matter. Here we go,” as she approached the stairs outside the Capitol.

According to the agent who reviewed the video, Ryan also put in a plug for her business. “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor,” she said, according to the agent.

The video continued as Ryan entered the Capitol, yelling “Fight for freedom! Fight for freedom!” according to the affidavit.

Agents said she could also be heard saying, “This is our house!”

Larry Brock, 53, of Grapevine, turned himself in to the FBI on January 10.

A federal judge released him from custody on the condition he give up his weapons and wear an ankle monitor.

Brock, a former lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, entered the Capitol building wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, and a black and camo jacket, according to FBI agents.

They believe he was holding white flex cuffs, which are used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain people.

Agents said Brock's comments and social posts online prior to January 6 referenced "civil war.”

Video from a New Yorker reporter who embedded himself with pro-Trump rioters appears to show Brock giving instructions to people on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the riot.

“I love you guys. We’re brothers but we can’t be disrespectful,” Brock says in the video as people took photos on the dais.